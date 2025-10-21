Superbon targeting Masaaki Noiri finish: “Ending the fight with a knockout would make it a perfect victory”

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon refuses to leave his Tokyo destiny in the hands of the judges. The Thai striker learned hard lessons from his January loss to Tawanchai, transforming shortcomings into fuel that powers his pursuit of divisional supremacy against an opponent who accomplished what he couldn’t.

Superbon faces ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri in a unification bout at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 35-year-old brings 116 career victories into his clash with Japan’s striking sensation, who captured interim gold by knocking out Tawanchai at ONE 172 in March.

Superbon’s failed two-sport attempt revealed vulnerabilities he’s addressed through meticulous preparation. His January stumble against Tawanchai exposed gaps that demanded immediate attention. The Thai champion responded by dissecting every weakness, ensuring history won’t repeat itself when stakes reach their highest point.

Film study convinced Superbon that Noiri’s recent success won’t translate against elite-level opposition. Moreover, the Japanese warrior’s knockout of Tawanchai built confidence that means nothing against someone who’s conquered similar fighting styles throughout his decorated career. Pattern recognition became Superbon’s weapon during camp.

“This is the fight that I cannot lack anything. I missed [a few things] in my previous fight, and I cannot make the same mistake again. I will make this the best fight in my life, as great as I can,” he said.

“I think he has gained more confidence from that fight against Tawanchai. But once the game starts, his confidence [will] gradually fade, and he will feel that it is different from the previous fights he won.”

Superbon identifies predictable patterns in Masaaki Noiri’s arsenal

Noiri fights in front of hometown support that could energize any competitor. The former K-1 Champion brings patience and devastating power, waiting for opponents to miss before countering explosively. But Superbon sees predictability where others recognize danger.

The Thai acknowledges Noiri’s punching threat and tactical timing. However, extensive experience against world-class strikers provides blueprints for neutralizing straightforward approaches. Variety matters more than singular weapons when facing adaptive veterans who’ve weathered every storm imaginable.

Superbon carries Thai pride into foreign territory alongside seven compatriots competing at ONE 173. Additionally, proving Thai striking superiority on Japanese soil adds motivation beyond personal glory or championship consolidation. National reputation rides on performances that demonstrate undeniable skill levels.

“Firstly, he gets to fight in his home country. With the crowd, he will get a lot of support. The other strength is his punches and his patience in waiting for his opponent to miss the timing [of their shots],” he said.

“His weakness, meanwhile, I think he lacks variety in weapons. He doesn’t have that much adaptability. He fights quite straightforwardly. So, that is not challenging to handle. The fight is going to be entertaining, and I probably can do what I expect to do. I am sure I can earn this victory. And ending the fight with a knockout would make it a perfect victory.”