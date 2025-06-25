Daniel Cormier gives Jon Jones his flowers following UFC retirement announcement: “I was the best I’ve ever been when Jon beat me”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given Jon Jones his flowers in the wake of the latter’s mixed martial arts retirement.

As we all know, Jon Jones has decided to retire from mixed martial arts. It’s a bittersweet moment for a lot of fans, especially given the excitement surrounding him potentially fighting Tom Aspinall. Alas, Jon wasn’t interested in any of that, and he’s instead decided to pursue pastures new – and also deal with some fresh legal worries.

One man who knows a thing or two about Jon Jones is none other than Daniel Cormier. These two men have had a rivalry spanning more than a decade, with the pair competing against one another twice in the Octagon.

After initially being critical, Cormier used a recent episode of his podcast with Chael Sonnen to actually praise Jones and his career.