UFC 315: Carlos Prates shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

Rising UFC star Carlos Prates has shared his prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Carlos Prates Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena

Muhammad and Maddalena are set to collide in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. The championship fight will be held inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It’ll be Muhammad’s first attempt at a successful UFC title defense. As for Maddalena, this will be his first UFC championship fight.

Prates has already made his pick for the upcoming clash, and he doesn’t believe it’s a difficult fight to predict.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD MAKES BOLD PROMISE FOR UFC 315 TITLE FIGHT AGAINST JACK DELLA MADDALENA

Prates Picks Belal to Defeat Maddalena

Carlos Prates recently spoke to James Lynch for Home of Fight. During the interview, “The Nightmare” was asked how he thinks Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena will play out. Prates believes the 170-pound ruler will maintain his hold on the gold.

“The fight is really good, but I think Belal’s going to win,” Prates said. “Jack Della Maddalena is a good fighter, but he fought Kevin Holland and he won by split decision. Then, he fought another guy, I don’t remember the name, that he even is not anymore in UFC.

“Then, he fought Gilbert Burns, and he was losing the fight. In the last minute, he won the fight. Ok, it’s good, but his only good win is against Gilbert Burns. Belal Muhammad has been beating a lot of really good guys. I would like to see Jack Della Maddalena as a champ because he’s a striker, but I think Belal Muhammad’s going to win. It’s not going to be a hard fight.”

Prates was hoping to handle his own business on the UFC 314 card on April 12. The streaking Brazilian was set to face No. 10-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal in Miami. Neal was forced off the card due to an injury. While it’s a tough break for Prates, he recently teased there will be something big for his next fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Carlos Prates Jack Della Maddalena UFC

