‘It’s bad’…Tom Aspinall’s father shares cryptic update on gruesome eye injuries suffered at UFC 321

By Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2025
Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s father shared a discouraging update on his son’s eye injuries suffered at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense came to an abrupt halt as his fight with Ciryl Gane was ruled a no-contest just minutes into the UFC 321 headliner. Gane accidentally poked both of Aspinall’s eyes as they exchanged strikes, leading to Aspinall losing vision and being deemed unfit to continue competing.

Some fans, pundits, and fellow fighters questioned whether or not Aspinall’s injuries were severe enough to warrant the fight being ruled a no-contest. In the hours after UFC 321, Aspinall has shared several updates and heavily criticized Gane for the infractions.

While Aspinall’s initial diagnosis was positive, his father shared a different story on social media.

Tom Aspinall struggling to follow light, read words days after UFC 321 eye pokes

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Andy Aspinall shared a disturbing update on his son’s eye injuries.

“We got an appointment yesterday morning with a friend of ours…basically said ‘It’s bad, it’s not good’. His left eye is still a bit closed, his right eye he still can’t see, it’s just gray. They tested him with some words, and he couldn’t see anything. Went down about four lines and couldn’t see the letters,” Aspinall said.

“So one’s really, really gray and the other one’s still not working. His good eye isn’t following light properly, and the muscles weren’t working strong enough to [follow]. So we have to have additional tests this week, and then a CT scan to see if the bones are alright.”

The UFC matchmakers are hoping to schedule an Aspinall vs. Gane rematch for a later date, potentially for the promotion’s first Paramount+ event in January. But Aspinall’s injuries could potentially delay those plans, and depending on the results of additional testing, an interim title bout might be a solution the matchmakers choose to explore.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling speaks at the UFC 310 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321

Aljamain Sterling doubles down on Tom Aspinall injury take after firestorm of fan backlash

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2025
Hamdy Abdelwahab, UFC 321
UFC

UFC 321 fighter cut after lopsided victory in Abu Dhabi

BJ Penn Staff - October 28, 2025

UFC fighters don’t usually get cut from the promotion’s roster following victories, but that’s not a hard a fast rule. Every now and then, fighters will receive their walking papers even if they were victorious in their most recent Octagon appearance.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley scolds fans for questioning Tom Aspinall's toughness amid UFC 321 eye poke fiasco

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 28, 2025

Sean O’Malley has some words for those who believe Tom Aspinall wanted a way out at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane faceoff
Daniel Cormier

Tom Aspinall rematch will be tough for Ciryl Gane, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 28, 2025

Ciryl Gane looked sharp for as long as his bout with Tom Aspinall lasted, but could the rematch be even tougher for “Bon Gamin?”

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira staredown
Carlos Ulberg

Alex Pereira trilogy with Jiri Prochazka is tough sell, says top UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 28, 2025

As fans await Alex Pereira’s next move, one top UFC contender doesn’t think “Poatan” will meet Jiri Prochazka again next.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 208

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 208 with Steve Garcia and Isaac Dulgarian

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

What Khabib Nurmagomedov said to Sergio Pettis after he knocked out The Eagle’s teammate

Dylan Bowker - October 27, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a hugely dominant fighter and also has had quite the winning streak as a coach, but he revealed a lot about himself when one of his charges recently lost to Sergio Pettis. This happened to Magomed Magomedov, who ended up on the wrong end of a spinning back elbow KO loss to Pettis when the two fought at PFL Dubai earlier this month.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321
Mackenzie Dern

What's next for the stars of UFC 321?

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2025

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a solid UFC 321 card. The main event saw heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his belt against Ciryl Gane, while the co-main event saw Mackenzie Dern rematching Virna Jandiroba, with the vacant strawweight title up for grabs.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 321, opposite Tom Aspinall in the Octagon
Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier 'upset' with Tom Aspinall after leaked conversation touts potential heavyweight run

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier criticized Tom Aspinall for letting their hot mic conversation about the heavyweight division go viral.

Mackenzie Dern enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 321, opposite Din Thomas cageside at UFC BJJ 3
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern responds to Din Thomas's 'insignificant' label of her UFC 321 title fight win

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern isn’t happy with analyst Din Thomas after his pre-UFC 321 remarks about her ‘insignificant’ title fight.