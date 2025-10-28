Bryce Mitchell: “Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3”

By Dylan Bowker - October 28, 2025
Bryce Mitchell

What a difference a year can make, and a microcosm of that idea can be seen in Bryce Mitchell’s shifted stance on Donald Trump. Just a few weeks after Trump had won the 2024 US presidential election, Mitchell professed an intense level of support for the MAGA figurehead. Mitchell even went so far as to say he would take a bullet and die for the president who was entering his second term.

Mitchell also made comments in 2019 during Trump’s first term in office that he would be willing to beat up fellow politicians for the former host of The Apprentice if needed.

The controversial UFC fighter has since dramatically amended his views on Donald Trump as evidenced by a recent video that Mitchell posted to his personal social media. In a video address on his personal Instagram page, with footage posted to X account @ParryPunchNews, Mitchell said,

“I’m not with Donald Trump no more. I don’t support him. I don’t like him. I think he’s a corrupted leader. .. The first thing for me is that he didn’t release the Epstein files. They’re even acting like they didn’t exist. And of course they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars, just like the numb nuts before him [Joe Biden] did. .. And now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef.”

“If you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3 and I want you to read that verse about the anti christ. About the one that was fatally wounded in the head, then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said no man can make war with him. Yeah, I do think Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3.”

“I’m totally done with the dude. He’s done to me. He’s a goner. He’s compromised. He’s right up there with the rest of the pedophiles, man.”

Bryce Mitchell has also intimated that Elon Musk is the Antichrist

Bryce Mitchell has also referenced elements of this same biblical passage in reference to Elon Musk late-last year. During an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast, Mitchell fired off shots at the Tesla and Neuralink figurehead by calling him a liar who is trying to destroy humanity.

The UFC featherweight specifically targeted Musk’s neuralink micro chip efforts by referring to it as the mark of the beast and the type of technology that the antichrist would use. Mitchell lambasted the South African businessman’s ever encroaching quest for power and left the listeners of Michael Bisping‘s podcast without any doubts as to what Bryce Mitchell’s opinions on Elon Musk are.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

