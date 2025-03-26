Yuya Wakamatsu reveals biggest test wasn’t Adriano Moraes: “The enemy is in yourself”

Newly minted ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu’s journey to the division’s pinnacle was more than physical. If anything, the mental aspect was a much tougher task. And he showed a whole new attitude at ONE 172.

“Little Piranha” blew the roof off of Japan’s Saitama Super Arena this past Sunday, March 23. There, he knocked out former flyweight MMA kingpin Adriano Moraes in a rematch three years in the making. In doing so, he claimed the vacant throne inside one round in front of his hometown supporters.

When the pair last met at ONE X in 2022, Wakamatsu wasn’t mentally prepared to conquer Moraes. That showed as he suffered a first-round submission loss to the Brazilian.

Now three years on and with the belt in hand, the Japanese king believes his own mental approach was the issue — not Moraes.

“I was just focusing and facing that to win myself from the [fight] three years ago. I believe, I think that three years ago I was not strong enough,” Wakamatsu said.

“I always think, and always say to myself that the enemy is in yourself, not the opponent. So I was just facing myself for the past three years, and that’s the reason.”