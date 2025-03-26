Yuya Wakamatsu reveals biggest test wasn’t Adriano Moraes: “The enemy is in yourself”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 25, 2025

Newly minted ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu’s journey to the division’s pinnacle was more than physical. If anything, the mental aspect was a much tougher task. And he showed a whole new attitude at ONE 172.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

“Little Piranha” blew the roof off of Japan’s Saitama Super Arena this past Sunday, March 23. There, he knocked out former flyweight MMA kingpin Adriano Moraes in a rematch three years in the making. In doing so, he claimed the vacant throne inside one round in front of his hometown supporters.

When the pair last met at ONE X in 2022, Wakamatsu wasn’t mentally prepared to conquer Moraes. That showed as he suffered a first-round submission loss to the Brazilian.

Now three years on and with the belt in hand, the Japanese king believes his own mental approach was the issue — not Moraes.

“I was just focusing and facing that to win myself from the [fight] three years ago. I believe, I think that three years ago I was not strong enough,” Wakamatsu said.

“I always think, and always say to myself that the enemy is in yourself, not the opponent. So I was just facing myself for the past three years, and that’s the reason.”

What’s next for Yuya Wakamatsu?

Reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu has shaken up the division’s ranks after taking the throne this past weekend at ONE 172. That means there’s a whole new dynamic looming over the division, with a bunch of fresh fights to make.

But should Wakamatsu want to settle an old rivalry, a future showdown with #3-ranked contender Danny Kingad could be in order with the grandest prize on the line in the trilogy.

The pair first went to war in 2018, when Kingad carved out a unanimous decision win. But fast-forward to their rematch in Japan last year at ONE 165, Wakamatsu prevailed with a unanimous decision of his own.

Now with the scores tied at one victory apiece, the stage could be set for the trilogy bout with the glistening gold on the line.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Adriano Moraes ONE Championship Yuya Wakamatsu

