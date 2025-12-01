Former UFC star labels Tom Aspinall ‘whiny’ after labeling Ciryl Gane a cheater after UFC 321 controversy

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s recent remarks about Ciryl Gane have received mixed reactions from the fighting community.

UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed title defense ended disastrously after he was accidentally poked in both eyes by UFC 321 foe Ciryl Gane. Just minutes into their fight, Aspinall vs. Gane was ruled a no-contest after Aspinall was unable to continue competing due to vision issues.

Since UFC 321, several prominent UFC stars, including Jon Jones and Aljamain Sterling, have questioned the severity of Aspinall’s eye injuries. Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw went as far as to assert that Aspinall took ‘the easy way out’ after a tough few minutes of the bout.

In recent hours, Aspinall has issued his first in-depth statements since UFC 321, including an update on his injuries. A recent YouTube video posted to Aspinall’s channel showed the titleholder labeling Gane a ‘cheater’ and responding to some of Dana White’s criticism following the fight.

Ben Askren scolds Tom Aspinall for recent rhetoric towards Ciryl Gane after UFC 321

In a recent post to X, former UFC welterweight star Ben Askren reacted to Aspinall’s recent remarks.

“This is so whiny,” Askren posted.

“Bad look.”

As of this writing, Aspinall hasn’t responded to Askren’s recent comments.

Aspinall earned the interim UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in a short-notice bout at UFC 295. After defending the interim belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Aspinall was linked to a fight with Jones, before the latter retired this past summer.

Jones has since pivoted on his earlier retirement remarks and is targeting a return to the cage in 2026 at The White House. Aspinall has repeatedly shut down interest in fighting at the unprecedented event.

In the meantime, Aspinall continues to get criticism from all sides after UFC 321. We could be weeks away from finding out when the Aspinall vs. Gane rematch will come to fruition.