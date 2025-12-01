Former UFC star labels Tom Aspinall ‘whiny’ after labeling Ciryl Gane a cheater after UFC 321 controversy

By Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025
Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s recent remarks about Ciryl Gane have received mixed reactions from the fighting community.

UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed title defense ended disastrously after he was accidentally poked in both eyes by UFC 321 foe Ciryl Gane. Just minutes into their fight, Aspinall vs. Gane was ruled a no-contest after Aspinall was unable to continue competing due to vision issues.

Since UFC 321, several prominent UFC stars, including Jon Jones and Aljamain Sterling, have questioned the severity of Aspinall’s eye injuries. Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw went as far as to assert that Aspinall took ‘the easy way out’ after a tough few minutes of the bout.

In recent hours, Aspinall has issued his first in-depth statements since UFC 321, including an update on his injuries. A recent YouTube video posted to Aspinall’s channel showed the titleholder labeling Gane a ‘cheater’ and responding to some of Dana White’s criticism following the fight.

Ben Askren scolds Tom Aspinall for recent rhetoric towards Ciryl Gane after UFC 321

In a recent post to X, former UFC welterweight star Ben Askren reacted to Aspinall’s recent remarks.

“This is so whiny,” Askren posted.

“Bad look.”

As of this writing, Aspinall hasn’t responded to Askren’s recent comments.

Aspinall earned the interim UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in a short-notice bout at UFC 295. After defending the interim belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Aspinall was linked to a fight with Jones, before the latter retired this past summer.

Jones has since pivoted on his earlier retirement remarks and is targeting a return to the cage in 2026 at The White House. Aspinall has repeatedly shut down interest in fighting at the unprecedented event.

In the meantime, Aspinall continues to get criticism from all sides after UFC 321. We could be weeks away from finding out when the Aspinall vs. Gane rematch will come to fruition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC Videos

Related

Joshua Van

Joshua Van shares bold prediction for his UFC 323 title fight against Alexandre Pantoja

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2025
Islam Makhachev attends the UFC 311 press conference, opposite Kamaru Usman backstage at UFC 294
Kamaru Usman

Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman slammed by top UFC welterweight contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 1, 2025

The idea of Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman doesn’t sit well with a top UFC contender.

Charles Oliveira UFC exit
Max Holloway

UFC 324 rumor dismissed by Charles Oliveira: Max Holloway fight 'certainly won't be in January'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 1, 2025

Charles Oliveira will not be fighting Max Holloway on the UFC 324 card.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall responds to UFC boss Dana White's post-UFC 321 criticism

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded to Dana White’s criticism following UFC 321.

Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Din Thomas worries that Joshua Van's UFC 323 title shot is premature

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas believes that there’s a chance Joshua Van’s UFC 323 title opportunity could be premature.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall explains why he believes Ciryl Gane is a cheat following UFC 321

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Patricio Pitbull calls out top UFC featherweight stars in search for a third UFC bout

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2025

MMA veteran Patricio Pitbull has called out a couple of big names as he continues to go in search of a third UFC fight.

Alexandre Pantoja celebrates UFC win
UFC

UFC 323's Alexandre Pantoja shuts down Merab Dvalishvili super fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

Don’t expect Alexandre Pantoja to share the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili.

Amanda Nunes
Kayla Harrison

UFC 324's Amanda Nunes gets help from former Kayla Harrison foe

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

Amanda Nunes will be getting some assistance from a former rival of Kayla Harrison.

T.J Dillashaw
UFC

TJ Dillashaw explains why he took Aljamain Sterling UFC title fight despite injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

TJ Dillashaw was once heavily criticized for taking a UFC title fight knowing he was injured, and he has reflected on that decision.