TJ Dillashaw admits to being “delusionally optimistic” in title fight with Aljamain Sterling
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw admits that he was delusionally optimistic heading into his title fight against Aljamain Sterling.
These days, TJ Dillashaw is enjoying his mixed martial arts retirement. His career was full of many ups and downs, including multiple title wins, weight class changes, controversial decisions, doping violations and injuries. The latter, of course, wound up being the defining story of his retirement, in a lot of ways.
At UFC 280, Dillashaw challenged Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. However, what many fans didn’t know was that TJ headed into that contest with a severely compromised shoulder. It became immediately obvious that he was in trouble, with the shoulder causing him problems pretty much from the start of the fight.
In the end, Sterling picked up a fairly comprehensive TKO win. In a recent podcast appearance, Dillashaw spoke openly about that whole situation.
Dillashaw reflects on Sterling defeat
“I was fighting a guy that I felt like I could still beat with the arm that I had,” Dillashaw said of Sterling.
“I felt like I could’ve knocked him out. Yeah, [with one arm].
“His striking is complete garbage,” Dillashaw added.
“I know I’m gonna have to have shoulder surgery, so I’m gonna be out for another year and a half. I’m 36 years old. It’s kinda like, this might be my last f—— shot,” Dillashaw said.
“Ends up, yes, it was because my shoulder was so bad…
“So it’s like, why am I gonna pass up this opportunity? Might be my last shot ever to be a three time world champion [and] get my belt back.
“[The odds] were f—— awesome,” Dillashaw joked.
“I’m delusionally optimistic but I really believe that’s also what got me to the belt. I believed in myself so much that I was able to push through so much negativity and get to the top,” Dillashaw said.
