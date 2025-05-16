TJ Dillashaw admits to being “delusionally optimistic” in title fight with Aljamain Sterling

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw admits that he was delusionally optimistic heading into his title fight against Aljamain Sterling.

These days, TJ Dillashaw is enjoying his mixed martial arts retirement. His career was full of many ups and downs, including multiple title wins, weight class changes, controversial decisions, doping violations and injuries. The latter, of course, wound up being the defining story of his retirement, in a lot of ways.

RELATED: Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

At UFC 280, Dillashaw challenged Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. However, what many fans didn’t know was that TJ headed into that contest with a severely compromised shoulder. It became immediately obvious that he was in trouble, with the shoulder causing him problems pretty much from the start of the fight.

In the end, Sterling picked up a fairly comprehensive TKO win. In a recent podcast appearance, Dillashaw spoke openly about that whole situation.