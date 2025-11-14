Shavkat Rakhmonov hits back at Jack Della Maddalena over claims the division has ‘moved on’ ahead of UFC 322

By Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2025
Shavkat Rakhmonov in the Octagon at UFC 310, opposite Jack Della Maddalena at the UFC 322 pre-fight press conference

Top UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov took notice of Jack Della Maddalena’s recent remarks ahead of UFC 322.

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is hours away from making his first title defense against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. After winning the belt earlier this year, Maddalena will look to hand Makhachev his second-career setback and kick off a new era in the welterweight division.

Regardless of who wins this weekend, Maddalena and Makhachev have a slew of top contenders who make strong arguments to get the next title shot. But one top contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov, remains sidelined due to injury, with a return timeline uncertain.

Whenever Rakhmonov returns to competition, Maddalena doesn’t believe the undefeated contender deserves a title shot.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena exchange barbs ahead of UFC 322

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Maddalena was asked about Rakhmonov’s standing in the division, and gave a brutally honest answer.

“It’s hard for me to tell,” Della Maddalena said of Rakhmonov. “I think the division has moved on. If you stay inactive, you kind of fall behind. I think that’s where it is.

“Someone like Sean Brady has been so active, Ian Garry, these guys are very active. How can Shavkat stay in that top position when these guys are fighting guys? It’s a hard one but I’ll just do whatever I’m told. Whoever’s next is who the UFC tells me is next.”

In a recent post to X, Rakhmonov hit back at Maddalena’s remarks.

“The only reason you got that title shot was my injury,” Rakhmonov said.

“Funny how you forgot you were inactive for almost 14 months before that [FACE PALM].”

Rakhmonov hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision victory over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310 last December. He’s defeated the likes of Geoff Neal, Stephen Thompson, and Neil Magny during his career.

As of this writing, Maddalena hasn’t responded to Rakhmonov’s comments.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

