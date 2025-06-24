Just Scrap Radio Ep. 198 with Beneil Dariush and Terrance McKinney

The 198th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 317.

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush (0:55). Next, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (12:33) joins the show.

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC 317 fight against Renato Moicano. Beneil talks about the fight falling through due to Renato facing Islam Makhachev on a day’s notice back in January. He then talks about whether he wanted to fight sooner and what he takes away from Moicano’s fight. He then chats about the style matchup and how he sees the fight playing out. Dariush then talks about the lightweight division and what a win over Moicano does for him.

Terrance McKinney closes out the show to discuss his UFC 317 bout against Viacheslav Borschev. Terrance talks about fighting after his brother passed away and using that as motivation. He then talks about remaining in Florida and the style matchup against the Russian striker. Terrance also discusses what his goals are for the rest of the year and what a win over Borschev does for him at UFC 317.

