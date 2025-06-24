Just Scrap Radio Ep. 198 with Beneil Dariush and Terrance McKinney

By Cole Shelton - June 24, 2025

The 198th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 317.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 198

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush (0:55). Next, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (12:33) joins the show.

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC 317 fight against Renato Moicano. Beneil talks about the fight falling through due to Renato facing Islam Makhachev on a day’s notice back in January. He then talks about whether he wanted to fight sooner and what he takes away from Moicano’s fight. He then chats about the style matchup and how he sees the fight playing out. Dariush then talks about the lightweight division and what a win over Moicano does for him.

Terrance McKinney closes out the show to discuss his UFC 317 bout against Viacheslav Borschev. Terrance talks about fighting after his brother passed away and using that as motivation. He then talks about remaining in Florida and the style matchup against the Russian striker. Terrance also discusses what his goals are for the rest of the year and what a win over Borschev does for him at UFC 317.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Beneil Dariush MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku

What's next for Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill after UFC Baku?

Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC 317 fight against Charles Oliveira on Saturday.

Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 headliner Ilia Topuria trashes Conor McGregor for punching man in night club

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria is busy with his final preparations for UFC 317, but found time in his busy schedule to sneak in a jab at Conor McGregor.

Jailton Almeida
Tom Aspinall

Jailton Almeida "hopeful" to get title fight against Tom Aspinall following Jon Jones' retirement

Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025

Jailton Almeida believes he could be fighting for the heavyweight title next time out.

Dana White, Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul's next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku

Khalil Rountree suffered serious injury ahead of UFC Baku win, could barely 'walk and even stand'

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025
Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov booked to headline UFC Paris on Sept. 6

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

UFC Paris has it’s main event, and as widely expected, Nassourdine Imavov will be involved.

Jon Jones celebrates UFC title defense
UFC

Jon Jones' legal team responds to 'baseless' criminal charge amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Shortly after a cryptic social media post from Jon Jones, his legal team has issued a statement on a recent criminal charge.

Arman Tsarukyan
Din Thomas

MMA analyst doubts Arman Tsarukyan is back in good standing despite UFC 317 backup role

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

One well-known MMA analyst and coach thinks Arman Tsarukyan remains in the UFC’s doghouse.

Jon Jones
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Jon Jones following UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Jon Jones’ retirement with a message for the future UFC Hall of Famer.