Fifth time’s the charm: Muangthai eager to topple Seksan at ONE Friday Fights 114

Thai fan favorite Muangthai PK Saenchai has been chasing redemption against fierce striker Seksan Or Kwanmuang for almost a decade. And he feels their fifth encounter will see him finally get his hand raised.

The seasoned strikers meet for the fifth time in 140-pound Muay Thai action at ONE Friday Fights 114 on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Seksan holds a perfect 4-0 record over “Elbow Zombie.” Their battles span from 2015 to 2018, with each encounter being closer than the last.

The 31-year-old rides momentum into their latest showdown. He scored knockout victories in his last two outings. Kongsuk Fairtex fell in October at ONE Friday Fights 84. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov followed suit in March at ONE Friday Fights 100.

Where others might see history repeating itself, Muangthai sees opportunity. The Thai striker refuses to let past defeats define his future. So he’s relishing the chance to adjust the scorecards before moving on to bigger and better things.

“In those fights where I lost to Seksan, they were always very close, back-and-forth battles, often decided by a slight shift in the late rounds,” Muangthai said.

“I feel an immense hunger to win against him. And since he’s been fighting on major ONE cards, I believe that if I can beat him, I’ll get many more significant opportunities in my life.”