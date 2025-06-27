Fifth time’s the charm: Muangthai eager to topple Seksan at ONE Friday Fights 114

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025

Thai fan favorite Muangthai PK Saenchai has been chasing redemption against fierce striker Seksan Or Kwanmuang for almost a decade. And he feels their fifth encounter will see him finally get his hand raised.

Muangthai PK Saenchai

The seasoned strikers meet for the fifth time in 140-pound Muay Thai action at ONE Friday Fights 114 on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Seksan holds a perfect 4-0 record over “Elbow Zombie.” Their battles span from 2015 to 2018, with each encounter being closer than the last.

The 31-year-old rides momentum into their latest showdown. He scored knockout victories in his last two outings. Kongsuk Fairtex fell in October at ONE Friday Fights 84. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov followed suit in March at ONE Friday Fights 100.

Where others might see history repeating itself, Muangthai sees opportunity. The Thai striker refuses to let past defeats define his future. So he’s relishing the chance to adjust the scorecards before moving on to bigger and better things.

“In those fights where I lost to Seksan, they were always very close, back-and-forth battles, often decided by a slight shift in the late rounds,” Muangthai said.

“I feel an immense hunger to win against him. And since he’s been fighting on major ONE cards, I believe that if I can beat him, I’ll get many more significant opportunities in my life.”

Muangthai believes father time favors him against Seksan

Muangthai PK Saenchai believes youth and momentum are on his side when he locks up with Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE Friday Fights 114.

At 31 years old, Muangthai has plenty left in the tank. Meanwhile Seksan is 36. In addition, recent form also favors the younger man.

Muangthai rides a two-fight winning streak, with knockouts in both outings. Whereas Seksan’s invincibility has since been cracked as he suffered a third-round knockout to Asa Ten Pow in April at ONE Fight Night 30.

That gives “Elbow Zombie” plenty of confidence in his physical condition, as he believes the same cannot be said for “The Man Who Yields To No One.”

“If you compare me and Saeksan from when we first met many, many years ago – likely over a decade ago – the difference now is that I’m probably still in a phase where my body is performing at its best, but he might have aged a bit,” Muangthai said.

“And since we’ll be fighting with small gloves, I believe anything can happen.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Muangthai ONE Championship

Related

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu calls out Alexandre Pantoja for cross-promotion bout

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2025
Reug Reug

Reug Reug says "African power" is key to victory in Anatoly Malykhin rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has revealed he’s unimpressed by two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin‘s firepower. The Senegalese standout shook off many of the Russian’s strikes last November at ONE 169. And that leaves him confident heading into their highly anticipated rematch.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan looks to cement legacy as two-sport ONE World Champion at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan is gunning to become a two-sport queen when she returns to action later this year.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
Superbon

Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as "must-win" scenario

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.

ONE 173
ONE Championship

Reug Reug, Anatoly Malykhin working with MMA icons for World Title rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Japan has a deep history of combat sports, and ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is basking in it ahead of his World Title defense at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo.

ONE 173

ONE Championship announces two title fights for ONE 173 in November

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio open to move to flyweight MMA division in near future

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has been a mainstay at the top of the 125-pound ranks. But he’s now considering a move up to flyweight in the coming years.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam gunning for ONE Championship contract at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Thai knockout artist Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai hopes to secure a main roster contract with ONE Championship when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Reug Reug

Reug Reug unashamed of Senegalese superstardom: "I'm the greatest of them all"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has transcended sports in his homeland. His split-decision victory over two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin last November transformed him from a superstar to a legend.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty responds to Yuki Yoza's call out: "He talks better than he fights"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza has set his sights on ONE Championship gold. But ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty is far from impressed by the Japanese standout.