Former Jon Jones rival claims retirement was the smart move: “His legacy outweighs that”

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2025

Jon Jones’ former teammate and rival, Rashad Evans, thinks ‘Bones’ retiring was a good decision.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC

Jones announced his retirement from the sport as the heavyweight champ, which meant he wouldn’t fight Tom Aspinall. Although that was a fight many fans wanted to see, Evans doesn’t think it’s a big deal for Jon Jones’ legacy that he won’t fight the Brit.

Instead, Rashad Evans doesn’t think fighting Aspinall did much for Jones, so retiring was a wise decision.

“I think it was a smart move. The fight with Tom Aspinall was a very interesting fight, but he’s at the point in the game where he’s done it all. He’s achieved the achievable,” Evans said to Red Corner MMA. “It would be great for us fans to see it. But, at the end of the day, what does it really do for him to fight Tom Aspinall? No slight against Tom, it’s just another opponent. His legacy outweighs that.”

It’s an interesting take from Rashad Evans, as many fans thought that fighting Tom Aspinall would do a lot for Jon Jones’ legacy.

Jon Jones issues statement on retirement

After it was announced that Jon Jones was retiring from MMA, he issued a statement.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jones wrote. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection. I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever.

“I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person…,” Jones’ statement added. “As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am. And I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”

Jon Jones finished his career with a record of 28-1 and one NC. He’s a former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones UFC

