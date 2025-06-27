Former Jon Jones rival claims retirement was the smart move: “His legacy outweighs that”

Jon Jones’ former teammate and rival, Rashad Evans, thinks ‘Bones’ retiring was a good decision.

Jones announced his retirement from the sport as the heavyweight champ, which meant he wouldn’t fight Tom Aspinall. Although that was a fight many fans wanted to see, Evans doesn’t think it’s a big deal for Jon Jones’ legacy that he won’t fight the Brit.

Instead, Rashad Evans doesn’t think fighting Aspinall did much for Jones, so retiring was a wise decision.

“I think it was a smart move. The fight with Tom Aspinall was a very interesting fight, but he’s at the point in the game where he’s done it all. He’s achieved the achievable,” Evans said to Red Corner MMA. “It would be great for us fans to see it. But, at the end of the day, what does it really do for him to fight Tom Aspinall? No slight against Tom, it’s just another opponent. His legacy outweighs that.”

It’s an interesting take from Rashad Evans, as many fans thought that fighting Tom Aspinall would do a lot for Jon Jones’ legacy.