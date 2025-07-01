Terrance McKinney isn’t fully satisfied despite quick UFC 317 finish

Terrance McKinney isn’t fully satisfied despite his quick, impressive submission win over Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 317.

As we know, Terrance McKinney is a pretty interesting prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s had some incredible highlight reel moments since first singing for the promotion, but in equal measure, he’s also had his fair share of setbacks.

RELATED: Terrance McKinney vows to “test” Viacheslav Borshchev’s chin early at UFC 317: “I’m coming for the first-round finish”

Consistency has been hard to come by but last weekend, McKinney was able to pick up a quick and decisive win over Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 317. Now, he’s looking ahead to the next step, which he hopes can involve a surge up the rankings.

As we look to the future, McKinney has given his thoughts on how he performed and what he wants to achieve in mixed martial arts.