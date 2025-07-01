Terrance McKinney isn’t fully satisfied despite quick UFC 317 finish

By Harry Kettle - July 1, 2025

Terrance McKinney isn’t fully satisfied despite his quick, impressive submission win over Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 317.

Terrance McKinney

As we know, Terrance McKinney is a pretty interesting prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s had some incredible highlight reel moments since first singing for the promotion, but in equal measure, he’s also had his fair share of setbacks.

Consistency has been hard to come by but last weekend, McKinney was able to pick up a quick and decisive win over Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 317. Now, he’s looking ahead to the next step, which he hopes can involve a surge up the rankings.

As we look to the future, McKinney has given his thoughts on how he performed and what he wants to achieve in mixed martial arts.

McKinney looks back at victory

“My job’s not done,” McKinney said at his post-fight news conference. “I didn’t start this just to participate or get a couple in the UFC. We’re looking to get the belt. I just want to get back to it and just keep developing myself as a martial artist.

“(Me growing as a fighter) is knowing this is a fight – anything can happen, and just knowing I’m competing with the highest level people in the world. (I’m) just staying humble and knowing it could flip any time – so I’m making sure I don’t get too high on it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be the next step for Terrance McKinney in the UFC? Could he go on to become a UFC champion one day and if so, what about his game does he need to improve? Let us know your thoughts on this and UFC 317 as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

Terrance McKinney UFC

