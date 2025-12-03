Terrance McKinney plans to ‘steal the show’ against Chris Duncan at UFC 323: ‘Come home a little sore’

Terrance McKinney knows his fight against Chris Duncan at UFC 323 will steal the show.

McKinney is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday, and although he wanted to fight at Madison Square Garden, he is happy he can be on the final pay-per-view card of the ESPN era.

“I did want to fight at MSG, but it’s all good. Being on the final pay-per-view card of the ESPN era is pretty cool,” McKinney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

When McKinney makes his return on Saturday, he will face Duncan, whom he was booked to face two years ago. Yet, the fight never happened due to a visa issue for Duncan.

Now, over two years later, the two will share the Octagon, and McKinney believes the timing makes more sense now.

“I think it’s around the perfect time. We are both hitting our stride and getting comfortable in there in the Octagon,” McKinney said. “I think we are going to steal the show. … It’s a bigger fight now because he just beat Rebecki, and I’m on a winning streak. I’m starting to use my IQ; I’m a smarter fighter. Whoever wins this one gets a ranked opponent, so it’s a perfect match right now.”

Terrance McKinney is expecting a tough fight at UFC 323

As McKinney said, he believes it’s a perfect matchup and will be fun for however long it lasts.

Terrance McKinney knows Chris Duncan has been on a roll, but he does think he gets hit too much. With that, McKinney has confidence he will earn a stoppage win at UFC 323, but is preparing for a three-round war.

“I’m seeing some holes,” McKinney said. “He gets hit too much; he’s fought guys who don’t grapple at my level or wrestle at my level. We are well prepared for his guillotine, and you know I’m not going to shoot if I know I can put your lights out. … I do have the skills to end it in the first round, but I’m assuming this will be a 15-minute fight. That is what I’m putting in my head. I’m expecting to come home a little sore.”

If McKinney gets his hand raised on Saturday, he knows he should get a ranked opponent next.

“Whoever wins this one gets a shot at the top-15. … I like to stay active, and I’d love to be on the first card of the year, too,” McKinney concluded.