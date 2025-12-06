Kamaru Usman isn’t sold on Ian Machado Garry as UFC title contender

By Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025
Ian Machado Garry Kamaru Usman

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained why he isn’t sold on Ian Machado Garry as a welterweight title contender.

As we know, Kamaru Usman is on his final run in the world of mixed martial arts. He is hoping to go out as a champion, which is what he was at 170 pounds for most of his career. After defeating Joaquin Buckley and snapping a three fight losing streak, he clearly feels like he’s in a position to challenge Islam Makhachev for the gold.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry claims “Kamaru Usman is f*ing irrelevant in the division” amid Islam Makhachev vs. Usman rumblings

Of course, the welterweight division is as stacked as it’s ever been right now. There are endless contenders who are waiting for their own shot at the gold, and for Usman, it’s all about seeing whether or not the UFC is interested in the ‘legacy’ aspect of a showdown with Makhachev.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Usman gave his thoughts on a few fighters in the division, including Ian Machado Garry.

Usman’s view on Machado Garry

“Who else would be worthy? I like a lot of these guys,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “I’m fans of them. I would say right now, for me, I would say Prates. I still think maybe another fight because I feel like he’s done so much in such a short time. It wasn’t enough to let that ripple effect really touch the masses all over the world, but I would say Carlos Prates. Right now, I like everything I’m seeing from him.

“Ian’s doing work, too, but you can’t literally sit here and say he’s done more work than what Prates has just done,” Usman said. “You can’t sit here and say he’s done more work than what Morales has done. He’s done good work, too.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett speaks at a UFC X fan expo, opposite Justin Gaethje in the cage at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje plans to play spoiler role against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025
Terrance McKinney
Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney responds to praise from former UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025

UFC star Terrance McKinney has responded to recent praise he’s received from former world champion Eddie Alvarez.

UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, Results, Alexandre Pantoja, Joshua Van, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 323: 'Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 5, 2025

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 323 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili supports Aiemann Zahabi's UFC title aspirations: "You deserve it"

Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Aiemann Zahabi could potentially be on a championship collision course with one another, depending on how the proceedings this weekend play out. But the two men showed tangible mutual respect for one another amid a big fight week for the former.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor wants "to go for the triple crown" vs. Islam Makhachev

Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025

Conor McGregor has teased returns to the cage multiple times over the years, but he has recently indicated a desire to fight Islam Makhachev. A clash with the welterweight kingpin would put McGregor into rarefied air in the UFC, if he got his desired outcome, with no UFC fighter holding gold across three weight categories. The notion of achieving that unprecedented feat of becoming a three-division UFC champion seems to be on the mind of ‘The Notorious’ lately.

Max Holloway celebrates after his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Max Holloway headlines UFC 326 in Las Vegas vs. former featherweight foe

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.

Nate Diaz appears at a UFC event, opposite Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz trolls Ryan Garcia after boxing star calls to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Ryan Garcia is interested in teaming up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, and former UFC superstar Nate Diaz wasn’t having it.

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA
UFC

Payton Talbott believes beating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323 proves he 'belongs' with bantamweight elite

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2025

Payton Talbott wants to prove he belongs with the very best after UFC 323.

Max Holloway speaks at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Joshua Van at the UFC 323 weigh-in
Max Holloway

Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

BMF titleholder Max Holloway embraces comparisons between himself and rising star Joshua Van ahead of UFC 323.