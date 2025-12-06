Kamaru Usman isn’t sold on Ian Machado Garry as UFC title contender

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained why he isn’t sold on Ian Machado Garry as a welterweight title contender.

As we know, Kamaru Usman is on his final run in the world of mixed martial arts. He is hoping to go out as a champion, which is what he was at 170 pounds for most of his career. After defeating Joaquin Buckley and snapping a three fight losing streak, he clearly feels like he’s in a position to challenge Islam Makhachev for the gold.

Of course, the welterweight division is as stacked as it’s ever been right now. There are endless contenders who are waiting for their own shot at the gold, and for Usman, it’s all about seeing whether or not the UFC is interested in the ‘legacy’ aspect of a showdown with Makhachev.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Usman gave his thoughts on a few fighters in the division, including Ian Machado Garry.

Usman’s view on Machado Garry

“Who else would be worthy? I like a lot of these guys,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “I’m fans of them. I would say right now, for me, I would say Prates. I still think maybe another fight because I feel like he’s done so much in such a short time. It wasn’t enough to let that ripple effect really touch the masses all over the world, but I would say Carlos Prates. Right now, I like everything I’m seeing from him.

“Ian’s doing work, too, but you can’t literally sit here and say he’s done more work than what Prates has just done,” Usman said. “You can’t sit here and say he’s done more work than what Morales has done. He’s done good work, too.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie