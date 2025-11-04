What’s next for Steve Garcia and David Onama after UFC Vegas 110?

By Cole Shelton - November 3, 2025
Steve Garcia defeats David Onama at UFC Vegas 110

The UFC was back in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a decent UFC Vegas 110 card. In the main event, Steve Garcia took on David Onama in a pivotal fight at featherweight.

Entering the bout, Garcia and Onama were both considered dark horses of the division, as the winner would get a big push up the ranks. In the end, it was Garcia who won the fight by first-round TKO. Following UFC Vegas 110, here is what I think should be next for the featherweight contenders involved in the main event.

Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia has said he hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves, but he finally got an opportunity as he headlined a card for the first time. Although Garcia wasn’t getting a top-10 opponent or a big-name, it still was a big opportunity for him. Garcia started strong as he attacked Onama early and landed some hard shots, which dropped him en route to a TKO win in the first round, which was a statement win.

With the victory, Garcia should get a top-10 opponent next. A logical next opponent is to face Josh Emmett, who likely will have to fight someone ranked below him. Emmett is ranked ninth and is coming off back-to-back losses to Youssef Zalal and Lerone Murphy.

David Onama

David Onama, like Steve Garcia, hasn’t gotten a ton of hype or push. So, this was his chance to earn a top-10 opponent at UFC Vegas 110, when he headlined the card against Steve Garcia. However, Onama struggled as he landed just two strikes in the first-round TKO loss.

Onama is back to the drawing board following the loss at UFC Vegas 110. He is still ranked and should get a ranked opponent next. A logical next fight is to face Dan Ige. Both need to get a win to prove they should remain ranked.

David Onama Steve Garcia UFC

Vince Morales enters the Octagon for his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico

UFC vet Vince Morales claims he was offered $70k to 'throw' a fight amidst Isaac Dulgarian controversy

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
UFC

WATCH: UFC legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira flattens influencer in exhibition boxing return

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

MMA legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira continued his run in exhibition boxing with a brutal knockout over a fitness influencer.

Isaac Dulgarian gets submitted with a choke at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

UFC releases first statement on Isaac Dulgarian betting scandal, cuts featherweight after UFC Vegas 110

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

The UFC issued its first public remarks amidst arguably the biggest sports gambling scandal in Mixed Martial Arts history involving Isaac Dulgarian.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is interviewed after a TKO win at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls to tie UFC record vs. Tom Aspinall's former rival in short-notice booking after UFC Vegas 110

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta wants to challenge Greg Hardy’s record for most fights by a heavyweight in 12 months.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison shares bold prediction for Amanda Nunes fight: 'It’s gonna happen sooner rather than later'

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2025

Kayla Harrison expects to make quick work of Amanda Nunes when they do fight.

Alex Pereira finishes Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Manager makes wild injury claim amid Alex Pereira's revenge KO over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC coaching
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Top UFC star reveals 'heated' conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov over GOAT status

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

One former two-division UFC champion has revealed an intense argument he once had with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett makes big prediction for possible Ilia Topuria title fight

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made a big prediction for his potential UFC lightweight title showdown against rival Ilia Topuria.

Justin Gaethje UFC walkout
UFC

Justin Gaethje is serious about MMA retirement threat, says manager

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that Justin Gaethje is serious about retiring from mixed martial arts if he doesn’t get a UFC title shot.

Ronda Rousey enters the arena for her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207
Ronda Rousey

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager hits back at Ronda Rousey's comments

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit back at Ronda Rousey after her recent comments about the former champion.