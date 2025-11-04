What’s next for Steve Garcia and David Onama after UFC Vegas 110?

The UFC was back in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a decent UFC Vegas 110 card. In the main event, Steve Garcia took on David Onama in a pivotal fight at featherweight.

Entering the bout, Garcia and Onama were both considered dark horses of the division, as the winner would get a big push up the ranks. In the end, it was Garcia who won the fight by first-round TKO. Following UFC Vegas 110, here is what I think should be next for the featherweight contenders involved in the main event.

Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia has said he hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves, but he finally got an opportunity as he headlined a card for the first time. Although Garcia wasn’t getting a top-10 opponent or a big-name, it still was a big opportunity for him. Garcia started strong as he attacked Onama early and landed some hard shots, which dropped him en route to a TKO win in the first round, which was a statement win.

With the victory, Garcia should get a top-10 opponent next. A logical next opponent is to face Josh Emmett, who likely will have to fight someone ranked below him. Emmett is ranked ninth and is coming off back-to-back losses to Youssef Zalal and Lerone Murphy.

David Onama

David Onama, like Steve Garcia, hasn’t gotten a ton of hype or push. So, this was his chance to earn a top-10 opponent at UFC Vegas 110, when he headlined the card against Steve Garcia. However, Onama struggled as he landed just two strikes in the first-round TKO loss.

Onama is back to the drawing board following the loss at UFC Vegas 110. He is still ranked and should get a ranked opponent next. A logical next fight is to face Dan Ige. Both need to get a win to prove they should remain ranked.