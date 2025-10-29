Steve Garcia expects a ‘bloody’ war against David Onama at UFC Vegas 110

By Cole Shelton - October 28, 2025
Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia is eager to headline his first UFC card.

After Garcia beat Calvin Kattar earlier this year, he called for a top-10 opponent and wanted a big name. Although he didn’t get a huge name, Garcia will take on David Onama in the main event of UFC Vegas 110.

“It doesn’t shock me,” Garcia said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When you want someone a little bit higher in the rankings, I typically don’t get what I want… I was stoked (about the main event, though). They offered it to me and, like of course, I wasn’t going to turn it down.”

Although Garcia wanted a bigger name, getting the chance to headline a UFC card is surreal for him.

“That’s something that is surreal. I have a gym in my garage, and I have all the posters on the wall of the events I’ve been on, and I always told my dad I was going to get one with my face on it. Here we are. It’s a blessing,” Garcia added.

Steve Garcia, meanwhile, believes his UFC Vegas 110 main event against David Onama makes a lot of sense as they are in similar spots.

Garcia and Onama both haven’t gotten a ton of fanfare or respect in the division, so he expects them to put on a show for the fans.

“He’s kind of like me; we don’t get a lot of attention, but we can scrap… I’m prepared for anything,” Garcia said. “He likes to strike, he switches his stances, and he tries to get people off their rhythm by doing that. I think he will respect my striking, but if not, I’ll touch him up, and he’ll probably shoot. It’s a big fight and I’ll come prepared.”

Steve Garcia is expecting a violent fight at UFC Vegas 110

Although Steve Garcia knows David Onama will be a tough out, he’s confident in his skills.

Garcia believes it will be a bloody fight, but he’s expecting his hand to get raised to show he’s a true title contender at featherweight.

“You guys are in for a treat, that’s for sure,” Garcia added. “Everyone who will tune in, you’ve got two dogs who are willing to lay it all out on the line. It’s going to get bloody; it’s going to be a war. That is what I plan for, a five-round war. I don’t think it will go five rounds, but there is a potential for it. If there is a finish, it will be on my end.”

If Garcia does get his hand raised, he isn’t sure what is next for him.

“You can only hope, but knowing my luck, probably not. It doesn’t matter, I’ll pick them off one by one, just be undeniable,” Garcia concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

