UFC Nashville Results: Gabriel Bonfim defeats Stephen Thompson (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the welterweight co-main event between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim.

Thompson (17-9-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former welterweight title challenger most recently competed at UFC 307 in October of last year, where he suffered a third-round knockout loss at the hands of Joaquin Buckley. ‘Wonderboy’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone win in that time coming against Kevin Holland.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Bonfim (18-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over Khaos Williams this past February in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old has gone 4-1 over his past five fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against Nicholas Dalby.

Round one of the UFC Nashville co-main event begins and Stephen Thompson opens with some sidekicks to the body and legs of his opponent. Gabriel Bonfim dives in on a takedown attempt. He gets a body lock and takes the back of Thompson before dragging him down to the floor. ‘Wonderboy’ looks to break free, but Bonfim quickly wraps up a choke. He’s not under the chin however, and Thompson eventually breaks free and gets back to range. Bonfim with a nice counter shot to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Nashville co-main event begins and Gabriel Bonfim quickly shoots in for an early takedown attempt. Stephen Thompson defends but is now pressed up against the cage. He tries to reverse, but Bonfim keeps him there. Gabriel lands a knee and then misses on a spinning elbow attempt. ‘Wonderboy’ attempts a spinning wheel kick, but Bonfim ducks under and gets in on a takedown. He drags Thompson to the ground. The former title challenger pops right back to his feet, but Gabriel Bonfim quickly jumps on his back. He decides to let Thompson go and then rocks him with a clean 1-2. Stephen Thompson falls back against the cage and appears to be ok. Thompson with a kick. Bonfim answers with a clean left that drops ‘Wonderboy’. Thompson gets back to his feet and lands a big kick of his own that wobbles Bonfim. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Nashville co-main event begins and Gabriel Bonfim immediately shoots in for a takedown attempt. He doesn’t get it, but is able to push ‘Wonderboy’ against the cage. Stephen Thompson reverses the position. He lands a clean punch and then backs away. Bonfim ducks down for another takedown attempt and eats a kick clean. Somehow, he remains standing and is able to shoot in again and this time take Thompson to the floor. ‘Wonderboy’ quickly gets up, but Bonfim keeps him pressed against the cage. The fight ends with the fighters battling in the clinch.

To the scorecards we go… Who do you think took the fight? #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/dnsAsIGYFA — UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2025

Official UFC Nashville Results: Gabriel Bonfim def. Stephen Thompson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Bonfim fight next following his victory over Thompson this evening in Tennessee?