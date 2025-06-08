Aljamain Sterling calls for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after his UFC 316 defeat

By Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has called for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after the latter’s second straight loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292

Last night, Sean O’Malley fell to a second straight defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili. This time, though, was perhaps even worse for ‘Suga’, as he was submitted by the man known as ‘The Machine’. It was a tense and tight affair through the first two rounds but once Dvalishvili got a controlling position, things seemed to be fairly one-sided until the finish.

Another man who was there in attendance to see it all unfold was none other than Aljamain Sterling. He was in the corner of Merab Dvalishvili when he defeated O’Malley who, as we know, was the one who knocked Sterling out to win the belt in the first place. Ever since then, the two have continued to go back and forth at one another over social media.

Now, in a tweet after the result, Sterling made it clear that he’s interested in running it back with O’Malley.

 

Sterling wants O’Malley rematch

“Let the former champ rest. But I would absolutely LOVE to show him what a healthy version of myself would do. He’s got great skills but I still know that was 50% version of myself.”

Are you at all interested in seeing these two men fight again at featherweight? If it did happen, what do you believe the result would be and how would it happen? Let us know your thoughts on this potential clash, last night’s event and more, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

