Aljamain Sterling calls for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after his UFC 316 defeat

Aljamain Sterling has called for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after the latter’s second straight loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Last night, Sean O’Malley fell to a second straight defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili. This time, though, was perhaps even worse for ‘Suga’, as he was submitted by the man known as ‘The Machine’. It was a tense and tight affair through the first two rounds but once Dvalishvili got a controlling position, things seemed to be fairly one-sided until the finish.

Another man who was there in attendance to see it all unfold was none other than Aljamain Sterling. He was in the corner of Merab Dvalishvili when he defeated O’Malley who, as we know, was the one who knocked Sterling out to win the belt in the first place. Ever since then, the two have continued to go back and forth at one another over social media.

Now, in a tweet after the result, Sterling made it clear that he’s interested in running it back with O’Malley.