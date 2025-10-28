Just Scrap Radio Ep. 208 with Steve Garcia and Isaac Dulgarian

By Cole Shelton - October 28, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 208

The 208th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 110.

We’re first joined by the 12th-ranked UFC featherweight Steve Garcia (0:49). Next, we close things out by chatting with UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian (18:44).

Steve Garcia opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 110 main event fight against David Onama. Steve talks about whether or not he was surprised to get the main event spot, and his thoughts on Onama. Steve talks about whether training camp changes are going from three rounds to five and fighting at the Apex. He then chats about the style matchup against Onama and how he sees the fight playing out. Steve talks about being the dark horse of the division and what a win does for him. He also chats about the state of the featherweight division.

Isaac Dulgarian then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 110 fight against Yadier Del Valle. Isaac talks about his opponent and how familiar he is with him. He chats about the layoff and whether or not there is a reason for it. Isaac also chats about the style matchup and how he sees the fight playing out.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

