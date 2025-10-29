Ex-UFC champion doubles down on advice for Umar Nurmagomedov

A former UFC champion still believes Umar Nurmagomedov would benefit by taking his advice.

Nurmagomedov was recently seen in action against Mario Bautista at UFC 321. He earned a unanimous decision victory, which was a bounce back win after Nurmagomedov failed to capture the UFC Bantamweight Championship back in January. Despite the win, some feel that something was missing from Nurmagomedov’s performance.

During a recent edition of the “JAXXON” podcast, TJ Dillashaw once again urged Nurmagomedov to link up with a renowned strength and conditioning coach (via MMAJunkie).

“I think he’s just surprised by Mario Bautista all around. Like his technique was good, his grappling technique was good, his cardio is better than Umar’s I believe,” Dillashaw said on the JAXXON Podcast. “I think we need to get Umar with Sam Calavita at The Treigning Lab to get him on that conditioning so he can get Merab. He works his ass off. Like, he’s transitioning, he’s working really hard to hold onto position. His pace is really, really high. Most of the time, he can put people out with his pace because he’s technically good, and his pace is great.

“But when they don’t go out, and you’ve got that high a pace, it’s going to catch up to you. Especially a guy like Bautista, who’s got great cardio. Merab is a perfect example. His pace is insane, but his cardio is his best weapon. Someone like this, we need to scientifically treat him like Sam Calavitta would to get him to the next level so he can challenge Merab to the fullest, because Merab is not going to get tired. I think Umar’s got better technique, and he’s got that same pace, he just now needs that last cardio weapon to keep up with Merab.”

Dillashaw initially shared this piece of advice after Nurmagomedov’s loss to Dvalishvili. Nurmagomedov hasn’t made such a change to his camp.

Reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev has enlisted the help of Calavita, and he went all five rounds against Dricus du Plessis with no issue. While some argue that Chimaev’s cardio wasn’t truly tested in the fight since he kept “Stillknocks” grounded, it remains an impressive feat.