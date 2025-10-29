Yuya Wakamatsu targets knockout against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: “That’s the ideal finish for me”

Knockouts write the best championship stories. Yuya Wakamatsu plans to author his first title defense by separating Joshua Pacio from consciousness in front of his hometown crowd.

The reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion defends his gold against the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena at Tokyo, Japan.

His title-winning performance against former champion Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 this past March showcased exactly why he’s one of MMA’s most entertaining fighters. Wakamatsu delivered multiple highlight-reel finishes throughout his journey to the top, but none more impressive than that World Title-winning destruction of the Brazilian legend in front of his home fans.

Pacio represents an entirely different beast than anyone the champion has faced. The Filipino superstar has transformed from a wushu striking specialist into a complete offensive force with world-class grappling skills. His second-round TKO victory over Jarred Brooks at ONE 171 this past February proved his evolution into a legitimate two-division threat.

Wakamatsu believes he’s identified critical flaws in Pacio’s approach that he plans to exploit. The champion sees their styles as perfectly matched for an explosive encounter that will test both men’s championship mettle under the brightest lights.

“I’d say my style is more like out-boxing, but at the core, I’m basically a counter-fighter. As for Pacio, if his opponent doesn’t engage, he’ll press forward aggressively. And if you rush in carelessly, he’ll catch you with a heavy counter,” he said.

“My own style is to apply pressure, stepping in and then stepping back out. So when I compare our styles, I think they match up well.”

Yuya Wakamatsu seeks historic knockout of Joshua Pacio

Yuya Wakamatsu carries mind-numbing knockout power in his fists that has served as the ultimate equalizer throughout his career. The 30-year-old has already conquered formidable Filipino warriors in the past, including former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Geje Eustaquio and Pacio’s current Lions Nation MMA teammate Danny Kingad.

Now Wakamatsu aims to make history by becoming the first man to knock out Pacio. The Filipino legend has captured ONE Championship gold seven times but has never been finished inside the Circle. That record motivates the Japanese champion as he prepares for the biggest fight of his reign.

“In the heat of a striking battle, I want to show my stand-up game. It’s really a kill-or-be-killed feeling. I want to come out on top and catch my opponent clean. Either knock him unconscious or drop him, then finish with ground-and-pound until the referee steps in. That’s the ideal finish for me,” Wakamatsu said.

“He’s a dangerous striker and a true all-rounder. He controls the fight really well. And he has knockout power in every strike. Knees, punches, and kicks are all dangerous.”