Max Holloway explains why he needs to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 318: “I’ve got to play the spoiler here”

Max Holloway knows he will upset a lot of fans by beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Holloway is set to defend his BMF belt in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana, in Poirier’s retirement fight. It also serves as the trilogy match, in which Poirier is up 2-0, so Holloway says he needs to win this fight to avoid going 0-3 in another trilogy.

“I’m 0-3 in one trilogy. I’m not trying to be 0-3 in two trilogies. That’s the main thing going through my mind,” Holloway told MMA Junkie. “The BMF title is cool and everything, and making history is great. But the main history I ain’t trying to make is be a man who fought two different trilogies and went 0-3. I’m focused on going out there and getting my hand raised. Shout out to DP, ‘The Diamond.’ He’s a beast, he’s an animal, he’s a legend. I know this is his last dance, but I’ve got to play the spoiler here. I need this one.”

Although many fans want to see Dustin Poirier end his career with a win, Max Holloway is ready to upset fans, especially those in the arena. Despite being 0-2 against Poirier, Holloway has full confidence in his ability to get his hand raised.