Max Holloway explains why he needs to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 318: “I’ve got to play the spoiler here”
Max Holloway knows he will upset a lot of fans by beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.
Holloway is set to defend his BMF belt in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana, in Poirier’s retirement fight. It also serves as the trilogy match, in which Poirier is up 2-0, so Holloway says he needs to win this fight to avoid going 0-3 in another trilogy.
“I’m 0-3 in one trilogy. I’m not trying to be 0-3 in two trilogies. That’s the main thing going through my mind,” Holloway told MMA Junkie. “The BMF title is cool and everything, and making history is great. But the main history I ain’t trying to make is be a man who fought two different trilogies and went 0-3. I’m focused on going out there and getting my hand raised. Shout out to DP, ‘The Diamond.’ He’s a beast, he’s an animal, he’s a legend. I know this is his last dance, but I’ve got to play the spoiler here. I need this one.”
Although many fans want to see Dustin Poirier end his career with a win, Max Holloway is ready to upset fans, especially those in the arena. Despite being 0-2 against Poirier, Holloway has full confidence in his ability to get his hand raised.
Max Holloway is ready to be the ‘bad guy’ against Dustin Poirier
Entering UFC 318, Max Holloway believes he is better at lightweight and will be able to have success in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier.
Holloway believes his power has translated well, as evidenced by the Justin Gaethje fight, and he’s looking to KO Poirier and end the trilogy with a statement.
“Let’s figure out this trilogy and hopefully get a KO in this one, with me being on the winning side. That would be cool,” Holloway said… “If I’ve got to be the bad guy, so be it. Business is business. I’ll be the bad guy for maybe the week, for 25 minutes, and after that it’s all said and done.”
Max Holloway is coming off a KO loss to Ilia Topuria for the featherweight belt.
