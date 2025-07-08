Derrick Lewis says he “needs” to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: “I’m just looking to knock guys out”

By Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Derrick Lewis wants to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA

Lewis is set to headline UFC Nashville on Saturday against Taillon Teixeira in a fight he’s a +210 underdog in on FanDuel. If Lewis can pull off the upset, he’d be right back in the title picture at heavyweight, and he is hopeful he can face to Aspinall for the belt before his career is up.

“I stand up right there with him. That’d be good to fight him before everything is said and done with. I have a couple fights left on my contract. I would love to finish out my contract,” Lewis said to MMAJunkie. “That would be great if I can. It’d be good. Let him know I need to fight Tom Aspinall for the belt.”

Lewis knows that if he were to fight Aspinall, his path to victory is to KO the heavyweight champ. He also believes it would be a good matchup for him, as he knows he can KO anyone if he lands a good punch.

“I believe (Aspinall is a good matchup),” Lewis said.  “(Knocking him out) is all I could do. What do you think I’m going to do, tap him out with a submission or something? I’m just looking to knock guys out. Every punch I’m throwing, I’m looking to knock their head off. I’m not trying to waste anything.”

Derrick Lewis doesn’t believe he’s had a true title fight

Part of the reason why Derrick Lewis wants to fight Tom Aspinall is so he can fight for the belt.

Lewis doesn’t believe he’s had a true title fight in his career. His only shot for the undisputed belt was made on short notice, as was his interim heavyweight title shot.

“I haven’t really fought for the belt,” Lewis said. “They tried to give me a title fight when it was Stipe (Miocic), and I wasn’t expecting the title fight because I had a knee injury, and I ended up fighting DC’s big ass on short notice. Then they tried to give me an interim title fight with Gane. I haven’t really fought for the title with a proper buildup for a title fight, and that time to train and everything like that mentally.”

For Derrick Lewis to get another crack at the belt, he will need to beat Teixeira at UFC Nashville on Saturday night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

