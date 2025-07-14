Dana White gives his thoughts on Stephen Thompson’s UFC future

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Stephen Thompson after his loss to Gabriel Bonfim.

Stephen Thompson

Last weekend at UFC Nashville, Stephen Thompson put forward a really strong effort in his meeting with Gabriel Bonfim. He continues to take on any challenger that the UFC puts in front of him, and while ‘Wonderboy’ may be in the twilight of his career, he’s still capable of putting on some really incredible performances.

Unfortunately, in what many considered to be a controversial decision, the judges awarded the victory to Bonfim on Saturday night. In addition, Thompson suffered a nasty gash on his shin, but reassured fans that he’ll be okay in a post on social media afterwards.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about whether or not he’d like to see Thompson carry on with his UFC career.

White’s view on Thompson’s future

“I don’t know, that’s up to him. Yeah (I would like to see him continue), he looked great tonight, Wonderboy looked great tonight, for a guy who is a traditional martial artist, kickboxer, does a damn good job staying off the ground and defending the takedown and staying out of submissions,” White explained during the post-fight press conference.

“He’s one of the nicest human beings on the planet,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of Stephen Thompson, there’s no denying that he brings something completely different to the UFC – and that can only be a good thing.

Do you believe that we will see ‘Wonderboy’ retire from mixed martial arts in the next 12 months? What is your favorite moment from his career thus far? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Stephen Thompson UFC

