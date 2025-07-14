Dana White gives his thoughts on Stephen Thompson’s UFC future

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Stephen Thompson after his loss to Gabriel Bonfim.

Last weekend at UFC Nashville, Stephen Thompson put forward a really strong effort in his meeting with Gabriel Bonfim. He continues to take on any challenger that the UFC puts in front of him, and while ‘Wonderboy’ may be in the twilight of his career, he’s still capable of putting on some really incredible performances.

Unfortunately, in what many considered to be a controversial decision, the judges awarded the victory to Bonfim on Saturday night. In addition, Thompson suffered a nasty gash on his shin, but reassured fans that he’ll be okay in a post on social media afterwards.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about whether or not he’d like to see Thompson carry on with his UFC career.