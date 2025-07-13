Stephen Thompson provides update on gnarly shin injury at UFC Nashville

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Stephen Thompson has updated fans on the deep gash he suffered during UFC Nashville.

Stephen Thompson kicks Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville

Thompson took on Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of Saturday’s card inside Bridgestone Arena. The bout went the distance and “Wonderboy” fell just short via split decision. Thompson was forced to move around backstage in crutches after splitting his shin when Bonfim checked a kick.

The good news for fans of “Wonderboy” is that the welterweight veteran appears to be in good spirits.

‘Wonderboy’ Updates Fans on Shin Injury

In the aftermath of UFC Nashville, Stephen Thompson hopped on X to express gratitude to his supporters and reveal what exactly happened to his shin during the fight.

“Nashville you are amazing! To my fans, I love y’all!! Thank you for your love and support always. Pops, thank you for always being in my corner, love you!

To my team back home, thank you for all of your help for this fight camp. I felt great out there. Thank you to my team @ParadigmSports for always taking care of me! Also, shout to the @ufc Docs for stitching me up! Shin is split to the bone so time to focus on healing up!”

Thompson figures to be out of action for a while given he went through three hard-fought rounds and needs his shin to heal. Despite his current three-fight skid, the 42-year-old doesn’t appear to be thinking about retiring anytime soon. It’s hard to blame Thompson, as most media members felt he should’ve had his hand raised.

“Wonderboy” is now 1-5 in his last six outings. He hasn’t earned a win since late 2022 and he’s hoping to get back in the win column once he’s able to return to the Octagon. For now, Thompson will be happy to rest up and heal.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Stephen Thompson UFC

