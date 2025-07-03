Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg predicts vicious ending to Jhanlo Mark Sangiao fight: “Put him to sleep”
Confidence isn’t something Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg lacks heading into his next assignment. The question is whether he can back it up.
The Mongolian striker faces Filipino prospect Jhanlo Mark Sangiao in bantamweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Zoltsetseg, the bout represents a chance to silence critics after his recent setback.
His last outing didn’t go according to plan. Zoltsetseg suffered a second-round TKO loss to Kwon Won Il at ONE Fight Night 18, leaving questions about his position in the division.
But the 28-year-old Mongolian sees this matchup differently. He’s studied Sangiao’s recent victory over Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and believes he holds clear advantages across all areas of combat.
Zoltsetseg’s boxing background gives him supreme confidence in his striking ability. He’s convinced that his power will be the deciding factor when the cage door closes.
“He has no advantages over me. My striking is superior, and my wrestling is also better. I can defeat him in both striking and wrestling,” he said.
“If I touch him once, he is gonna go lights out. My boxing will be the answer. I am going to put him to sleep.”
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg believes full health changes everything
Injuries have plagued Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg’s recent performances, but those days are behind him. The Mongolian veteran enters this fight completely healthy for the first time in months.
Physical limitations prevented him from showing his true capabilities in previous outings. Now, with a clean bill of health and proper training camp behind him, Zoltsetseg feels like a different fighter.
His preparation at Shiren Beelii Fighting Club has focused heavily on improving his takedown defense and ground game. While his striking remains his primary weapon, Zoltsetseg understands the importance of being well-rounded in modern MMA.
The support of legendary Mongolian boxing coaches has also boosted his confidence. Having elite-level guidance in his corner gives him additional motivation to perform.
“I trained hard and put in a lot of effort for this fight against Mark, particularly focusing on my takedowns,” he said.
“I entered with some injuries in my last two fights, which is why I couldn’t push myself 100 percent. Now I am fully recovered.
“Nothing much. I am focused and gonna win this fight.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg