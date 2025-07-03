Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg predicts vicious ending to Jhanlo Mark Sangiao fight: “Put him to sleep”

Confidence isn’t something Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg lacks heading into his next assignment. The question is whether he can back it up.

The Mongolian striker faces Filipino prospect Jhanlo Mark Sangiao in bantamweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Zoltsetseg, the bout represents a chance to silence critics after his recent setback.

His last outing didn’t go according to plan. Zoltsetseg suffered a second-round TKO loss to Kwon Won Il at ONE Fight Night 18, leaving questions about his position in the division.

But the 28-year-old Mongolian sees this matchup differently. He’s studied Sangiao’s recent victory over Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and believes he holds clear advantages across all areas of combat.

Zoltsetseg’s boxing background gives him supreme confidence in his striking ability. He’s convinced that his power will be the deciding factor when the cage door closes.

“He has no advantages over me. My striking is superior, and my wrestling is also better. I can defeat him in both striking and wrestling,” he said.

“If I touch him once, he is gonna go lights out. My boxing will be the answer. I am going to put him to sleep.”

