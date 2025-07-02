Ilia Topuria calls Paddy Pimblett one of the “easiest fights” at lightweight: “I could choose the way I finish him”

By Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025

Ilia Topuria believes Paddy Pimblett would be an easy fight for him, and one of the easiest fights in the division.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

After Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to win the vacant lightweight title, Pimblett went into the Octagon to face off with him. Although Dana White wasn’t happy that happened, many fans are hoping that is the next fight. But if it is the next fight, Topuria has full confidence that he will win.

“All the fans around the world, I think they want to see that fight. But at the same time, I have to be honest, I think it’s one of the easiest fights that I could have in the lightweight division because I can do with him whatever I want in reality,” Topuria said to TMZ. “It’s very exciting fight for the fans, but I’m going to go enjoy a lot the whole process. At the same time where I’m going to be able to shine once again.”

Topuria is a massive -625 favorite to defeat Pimblett in the opening odds if the fight does take place this year.

Ilia Topuria says he can finish Paddy Pimblett however he wants

If Ilia Topuria does fight Paddy Pimblett next, he knows he would be getting an easy defense of his lightweight title.

Not only does Topuria think he would win, but he says he would be able to finish Pimblett however he wants to.

“I could choose the way I want to finish him,” Topuria said. “He’s not going to stay there for more than one round with me. But I don’t know, maybe it’s going to be cool to submit him on the ground with a triangle choke from the mount, something like that, and as I told him, put my balls on his forehead.”

Ilia Topuria is 17-0 as a pro and is now a two-weight champion in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad believes he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315: "I won that fight"

Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025
Colby Covington, UFC
UFC

Colby Covington names ideal opponent for next UFC bout: I want 'Hall-of-Famer type fights'

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Colby Covington only wants the biggest names possible in the UFC from here.

Bo Nickal, UFC, MMA
UFC

Bo Nickal set to return to wrestling following disastrous UFC loss

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Bo Nickal is shifting gears after his first UFC loss.

Renato Moicano, UFC 317
UFC

Renato Moicano gets honest with himself in first statement since UFC 317 loss: 'I need to get better'

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Renato Moicano knows he needs to get better after his UFC 317 loss to Beneil Dariush.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan sends a message to Ilia Topuria: "See you soon"

Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has sent a message to Ilia Topuria as he looks to get the next title shot.

Conor McGregor vs. Diego Brandao

Former Conor McGregor opponent possibly returning to UFC: 'They know who I am'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Top UFC contender blames Joe Rogan for Ilia Topuria's staredown with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

One top-ranked UFC lightweight has pinned blame on Joe Rogan for the staredown between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett.

Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has already surpassed Conor McGregor, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

A former UFC titleholder believes Ilia Topuria’s run has surpassed Conor McGregor’s.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett blasts 'stupid' Charles Oliveira for UFC 317 game plan against Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 1, 2025

Paddy Pimblett had a harsh assessment of Charles Oliveira’s knockout loss against Ilia Topuria.

Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad questions if Kamaru Usman truly wants to fight him amid beef

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 1, 2025

Belal Muhammad isn’t exactly sold that Kamaru Usman wants to fight him.