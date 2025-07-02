Ilia Topuria calls Paddy Pimblett one of the “easiest fights” at lightweight: “I could choose the way I finish him”

Ilia Topuria believes Paddy Pimblett would be an easy fight for him, and one of the easiest fights in the division.

After Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to win the vacant lightweight title, Pimblett went into the Octagon to face off with him. Although Dana White wasn’t happy that happened, many fans are hoping that is the next fight. But if it is the next fight, Topuria has full confidence that he will win.

“All the fans around the world, I think they want to see that fight. But at the same time, I have to be honest, I think it’s one of the easiest fights that I could have in the lightweight division because I can do with him whatever I want in reality,” Topuria said to TMZ. “It’s very exciting fight for the fans, but I’m going to go enjoy a lot the whole process. At the same time where I’m going to be able to shine once again.”

Topuria is a massive -625 favorite to defeat Pimblett in the opening odds if the fight does take place this year.