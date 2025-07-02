Jhanlo Mark Sangiao shares honest feelings about fatherhood: “More nervous than all my fights combined”
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao enters his comeback fight carrying extra weight on his shoulders. But this time, it’s the good kind.
The Filipino bantamweight MMA fighter faces Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The bout marks his first appearance since losing to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in August 2023.
For most fighters, nearly a year away from competition would create anxiety. For Sangiao, it has brought clarity. The 22-year-old Team Lakay product spent his time away from ONE Championship not just improving his skills, but preparing for life’s biggest challenge.
Sangiao’s girlfriend is pregnant with their first child. The baby is due just days before his fight, creating a unique situation that has transformed his mindset completely.
Where other athletes might see distractions, Sangiao sees purpose. The upcoming birth has given him a reason to fight that goes beyond personal achievement or family honor. He’s no longer just “The Machine” looking to climb rankings.
“Man, I was so shocked at first. Really shocked, but I am so overjoyed. This is the biggest blessing that the Lord has given me in my life,” he said.
“It’s really an added motivation for me, especially as it coincides with my return bout. We’re expecting our baby to come out this June right before my fight, so yes, [we’re] really excited.
“Fatherhood really makes me more nervous than all my fights combined. Unlike in fights, I haven’t trained for this. I’m excited, but I’m also really nervous.”
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao driven by new responsibilities
The timing of becoming a father has forced Jhanlo Mark Sangiao to mature quickly. He acknowledges that his previous approach to fighting was driven by different goals.
Now, every training session carries deeper meaning. Each punch thrown and technique practiced represents his commitment to providing for his family. The ring has become more than a place to prove himself.
His relationship with his girlfriend has also strengthened his resolve. Together, they’ve navigated the challenges of pregnancy while maintaining his fight preparation.
“This partnership, we’re just making it easy for each other. She’s totally understanding. She’s not really moody even though she’s pregnant, while for me, I try to be as present as possible for her,” he said.
“This really pushes me and inspires me to be the best man that I can be. Because of that, I want to push myself even harder through fights and make sure that I’m at my best because I’m gonna be leading a family now.”
