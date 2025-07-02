Jhanlo Mark Sangiao shares honest feelings about fatherhood: “More nervous than all my fights combined”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2025

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao enters his comeback fight carrying extra weight on his shoulders. But this time, it’s the good kind.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

The Filipino bantamweight MMA fighter faces Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The bout marks his first appearance since losing to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in August 2023.

For most fighters, nearly a year away from competition would create anxiety. For Sangiao, it has brought clarity. The 22-year-old Team Lakay product spent his time away from ONE Championship not just improving his skills, but preparing for life’s biggest challenge.

Sangiao’s girlfriend is pregnant with their first child. The baby is due just days before his fight, creating a unique situation that has transformed his mindset completely.

Where other athletes might see distractions, Sangiao sees purpose. The upcoming birth has given him a reason to fight that goes beyond personal achievement or family honor. He’s no longer just “The Machine” looking to climb rankings.

“Man, I was so shocked at first. Really shocked, but I am so overjoyed. This is the biggest blessing that the Lord has given me in my life,” he said.

“It’s really an added motivation for me, especially as it coincides with my return bout. We’re expecting our baby to come out this June right before my fight, so yes, [we’re] really excited.

“Fatherhood really makes me more nervous than all my fights combined. Unlike in fights, I haven’t trained for this. I’m excited, but I’m also really nervous.”

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao driven by new responsibilities

The timing of becoming a father has forced Jhanlo Mark Sangiao to mature quickly. He acknowledges that his previous approach to fighting was driven by different goals.

Now, every training session carries deeper meaning. Each punch thrown and technique practiced represents his commitment to providing for his family. The ring has become more than a place to prove himself.

His relationship with his girlfriend has also strengthened his resolve. Together, they’ve navigated the challenges of pregnancy while maintaining his fight preparation.

“This partnership, we’re just making it easy for each other. She’s totally understanding. She’s not really moody even though she’s pregnant, while for me, I try to be as present as possible for her,” he said.

“This really pushes me and inspires me to be the best man that I can be. Because of that, I want to push myself even harder through fights and make sure that I’m at my best because I’m gonna be leading a family now.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao ONE Championship

Related

Reug Reug

Reug Reug unbothered by Anatoly Malykhin's pre-fight banter: "He's gonna talk rubbish"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 30, 2025
Suablack Tor Pran49
Suablack

Suablack relives big win over Sangarthit at ONE Friday Fights 114: "I felt free"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 30, 2025

Suablack Tor Pran49 revealed he felt like the restraints were let loose this past Friday, June 27, as he shocked the world in his kickboxing debut.

Superbon
Superbon

Superbon confident in teammate's chances against Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has thrown his full support behind former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus when the latter returns at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo reveals the life-changing advice he learned after KO loss: "It will rot your heart"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo has learned valuable lessons about moving forward after setbacks. And he’s offered advice to everyday people on how to do the same.

Muangthai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Fifth time's the charm: Muangthai eager to topple Seksan at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025

Thai fan favorite Muangthai PK Saenchai has been chasing redemption against fierce striker Seksan Or Kwanmuang for almost a decade. And he feels their fifth encounter will see him finally get his hand raised.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu calls out Alexandre Pantoja for cross-promotion bout

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2025
Reug Reug

Reug Reug says "African power" is key to victory in Anatoly Malykhin rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has revealed he’s unimpressed by two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin‘s firepower. The Senegalese standout shook off many of the Russian’s strikes last November at ONE 169. And that leaves him confident heading into their highly anticipated rematch.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan looks to cement legacy as two-sport ONE World Champion at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan is gunning to become a two-sport queen when she returns to action later this year.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
Superbon

Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as "must-win" scenario

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.

ONE 173
ONE Championship

Reug Reug, Anatoly Malykhin working with MMA icons for World Title rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Japan has a deep history of combat sports, and ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is basking in it ahead of his World Title defense at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo.