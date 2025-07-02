Jhanlo Mark Sangiao shares honest feelings about fatherhood: “More nervous than all my fights combined”

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao enters his comeback fight carrying extra weight on his shoulders. But this time, it’s the good kind.

The Filipino bantamweight MMA fighter faces Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The bout marks his first appearance since losing to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in August 2023.

For most fighters, nearly a year away from competition would create anxiety. For Sangiao, it has brought clarity. The 22-year-old Team Lakay product spent his time away from ONE Championship not just improving his skills, but preparing for life’s biggest challenge.

Sangiao’s girlfriend is pregnant with their first child. The baby is due just days before his fight, creating a unique situation that has transformed his mindset completely.

Where other athletes might see distractions, Sangiao sees purpose. The upcoming birth has given him a reason to fight that goes beyond personal achievement or family honor. He’s no longer just “The Machine” looking to climb rankings.

“Man, I was so shocked at first. Really shocked, but I am so overjoyed. This is the biggest blessing that the Lord has given me in my life,” he said.

“It’s really an added motivation for me, especially as it coincides with my return bout. We’re expecting our baby to come out this June right before my fight, so yes, [we’re] really excited.

“Fatherhood really makes me more nervous than all my fights combined. Unlike in fights, I haven’t trained for this. I’m excited, but I’m also really nervous.”