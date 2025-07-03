Swedish fighter believes she can stop Allycia Hellen Rodrigues with elbows: “That’s all I can say”

Seven years of grinding has led Johanna Persson to this moment. Now she just needs to seize it.

The Swedish striker challenges reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Persson, the title shot represents the culmination of everything she’s worked toward.

Her path to this opportunity wasn’t built on hype or shortcuts. Instead, Persson methodically climbed the ladder with technical excellence and unwavering determination. A seven-fight winning streak, including a WBC Muay Thai World Title victory over Rhona Walker in Scotland, earned her this shot.

Standing across from her will be a Brazilian powerhouse who has dominated the division for nearly five years. Rodrigues has defeated elite competition including Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and Cristina Morales during her reign.

But Persson believes her moment has arrived. The 30-year-old sees this as validation of her patient approach to building a career.

“It means everything. This is what I’ve been working for over the past seven years, and now I’ve got a shot at my goal – fighting for the belt and competing in ONE Championship. I can’t actually describe how big of a dream this is,” she said.

“It’s a testament to what I’m doing is working, it’s a milestone for all my hard work over the past six to seven years. It shows that people within the community and fans appreciate what I’m doing, and they want to celebrate me.”

