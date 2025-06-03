Sean Strickland worries UFC roster will soon be ‘filled with foreigners’ who lack ‘American ideals’

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is at it again.

The Las Vegas resident, who formerly held the middleweight belt, is known for his controversial opinions, and is often accused of racism by his naysayers. One of his latest comments is sure to generate another wave of controversy.

While hanging out with Adin Ross and some other influencers, Strickland got to talking about how much the UFC pays its fighters.

🇺🇸 Sean Strickland explains that UFC hires more Dagestani, Brazilian and other foreign fighters because it costs them less than american fighters. “You’d make more money working in a Walmart”.

🎥 @adinross pic.twitter.com/tL6G4acJKs — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 1, 2025

He later shared his belief that the UFC roster will soon be full of fighters from outside the United States, because international fighters are more willing to fight for lower pay.

“The problem with the UFC, dude, is they don’t pay guys sh*t,” Strickland said. “The reason why you’re seeing everyone on the roster is a f*cking ‘Ahmed’ or ‘Jose’ and whatever Brazilian name is because the UFC isn’t paying these guys money.

“I think what you’re going to have is entire roster filled with just foreigners,” he added. “Don’t get me wrong. It’s fun to go watch two Dagestani cavemen fight, but at some point, they aren’t American. They don’t have American beliefs. They don’t have American ideals.”