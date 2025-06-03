Sean Strickland worries UFC roster will soon be ‘filled with foreigners’ who lack ‘American ideals’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is at it again.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA

The Las Vegas resident, who formerly held the middleweight belt, is known for his controversial opinions, and is often accused of racism by his naysayers. One of his latest comments is sure to generate another wave of controversy.

While hanging out with Adin Ross and some other influencers, Strickland got to talking about how much the UFC pays its fighters.

He later shared his belief that the UFC roster will soon be full of fighters from outside the United States, because international fighters are more willing to fight for lower pay.

“The problem with the UFC, dude, is they don’t pay guys sh*t,” Strickland said. “The reason why you’re seeing everyone on the roster is a f*cking ‘Ahmed’ or ‘Jose’ and whatever Brazilian name is because the UFC isn’t paying these guys money.

“I think what you’re going to have is entire roster filled with just foreigners,” he added. “Don’t get me wrong. It’s fun to go watch two Dagestani cavemen fight, but at some point, they aren’t American. They don’t have American beliefs. They don’t have American ideals.”

Sean Strickland worries Americans don’t want to fight for the UFC

Strickland continued, elaborating on his belief that Americans are less willing to fight for low amounts in the UFC.

“They pay the top-5 [fighters] pretty good, but you’d make more money working at f*cking Walmart,” he said.

“You’re telling an American to go f*cking fight and make [$10,000 to show, $10,000 to win],” he added. “If you lose, you’re going to make 10. Then you have pay your management, you gotta pay taxes. You’re telling an American, you’re going to make $5,000 and you can pay your mortgage for like a month, two months.”

Knowing what we know about Sean Strickland, it’s not surprising to hear him speak this way. However, he clearly hasn’t done much research. There are still far more Americans on the UFC roster than any other nationality. The US has also produced more UFC champions than any other country, by a large margin. Strickland has also seemingly forgotten that MMA has always been an international sport. Just imagine the sport without Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Fedor Emelianenko, Kazushi Sakuraba, Royce Gracie, Jose Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or Conor McGregor? None of them are American. The UFC was even co-founded by a Brazilian in Rorion Gracie.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins

Magomed Ankalaev makes big statement about Alex Pereira's UFC future

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311, Bonus, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili questions the UFC bantamweight division being "stuck"

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on how Ilia Topuria could be beaten

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on how someone – perhaps Charles Oliveira – could defeat Ilia Topuria.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC commentator believes Kayla Harrison could become the face of women's MMA

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the star power potential of bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196 with Mario Bautista and Tristan Hamm

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 316.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL

UFC veteran Kevin Lee announces lawsuits against former promoter ahead of PFL debut

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Jon Jones

UFC champ Tom Aspinall shuts down Michael Chandler comparisons: 'I'm not waiting'

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

If you’ve been comparing UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall to Michael Chandler… think again.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley criticizes Merab Dvalishvili's fighting style ahead of UFC 316: "Finisher vs. decisioner"

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t a fan of Merab Dvalishvili and the way he fights at UFC 316.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix takes aim at "journeyman" Mario Bautista ahead of UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2025

Patchy Mix is ready to make a statement in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

Ciryl Gane, Dave Fotsing, UFC, MMA, BJJ, Francis Ngannou
UFC

22-year-old MMA prospect makes UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane look tiny

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

The MMA Factory is easily the top gym in France, having already produced two UFC champions in Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The Paris-based facility may soon produce another UFC star in the utterly gigantic Dave Fotsing.