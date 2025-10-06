Sean Strickland calls out rising UFC middleweight for No. 1 contender fight to prove he’s ‘ready’ to face Khamzat Chimaev

By Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Sean Strickland speaks during the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Khamzat Chimaev celebrating his win at UFC 319

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a top name in mind for his planned comeback fight.

After Khamzat Chimaev secured the UFC middleweight title two months ago at UFC 319, a slew of contenders are making strong cases for the next title shot. Chimaev brought Dricus du Plessis’s title reign to a screeching halt in a dominant performance in Chicago.

As the matchmakers ponder what’s next for the top middleweight contenders, Sean Strickland remains in the mix, despite two recent title defeats to Du Plessis. Chimaev’s win could potentially give Strickland new life in the division’s title picture.

Strickland has been linked to a potential rematch with Israel Adesanya in recent months, after Adesanya called him out on the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony red carpet. But Strickland has other ideas for his return to the Octagon.

Sean Strickland aims at ‘American Chimaev’ for first fight since UFC 312

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland called for a showdown with Anthony Hernandez for his planned UFC comeback fight.

“I would imagine me and ‘Fluffy’ might be going at it. I imagine that is the fight to make,” Strickland said of Hernandez. “I don’t want (Israel Adesanya). I’m not going to fight Izzy. I think it’s the easier fight for me, but I want to fight that little Chechen w—-. I want to fight somebody like ‘Fluffy.’ He puts me in title contention, especially with him, because all he does (is grapple). He’s like the American Chimaev.

“If I just go and outwrestle that f—– for five rounds, it’s like, ‘All right, f— you, w—-. Go beat your cans and let me know when you’re ready.’ That’s what I’m looking for. More fights that put me back in the title. I’m one of the best grapplers in the UFC. I just don’t get to do it, but I’m one of the best grapplers in the UFC. The reason I want to fight him out of anybody is just to say, ‘All right, 25 minutes of the American Chimaev.'”

Hernandez has been on a roll amid Strickland’s absence, earning dominant wins over Brendan Allen and Roman Dolidze this year. He sat cageside for UFC 319 and watched as Chimaev defeated Du Plessis.

Hernandez was scheduled to fight Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver before withdrawing due to injury. It’s uncertain when Hernandez will be cleared to return to the cage.

