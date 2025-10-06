Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

Jeremy Stephens’s Bare Knuckle FC showdown with Mike Perry didn’t go according to plan last weekend in Newark.

Jeremy Stephens’s attempt to become the first fighter to hand Mike Perry a loss in bare-knuckle fighting fell short of the mark at BKFC 82 last Saturday in Newark. After winning his first three bare-knuckle fights, Stephens struggled against the ‘King of Violence’ titleholder, losing by fifth-round TKO.

Despite his setback at BKFC 82, Stephens remains one of the top names in the promotion, after recent wins over former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez and Jimmie Rivera. Meanwhile, Perry appears set for a future BKFC showdown with Conor McGregor following his victory last weekend.

Stephens is undoubtedly suffering from the jaws of defeat after the Perry fight, but he remains in good spirits as he looks ahead to what’s next in his career.

Jeremy Stephens issues first remarks on what went wrong at BKFC 82

In a recent Instagram post, Stephens addressed his supporters following a rough night at BKFC 82.

“Went up against the odds once again and went to war with one of the toughest in the [bare knuckle] game,” Stephens began.

“We had our differences and we settled it like real dogs…no gloves, no excuses, just heart. That’s what this sport’s about. Shoutout to [David Feldman], respect to Perry. Thank you Newark, NJ.

“This one wasn’t about records, it was about legacy and testing myself against the best. We did that. Grateful for my family, my team, my fans, my sponsors and most of all, God for the strength to rise every time I fall.

“We ain’t done,” Stephens continued. Back to our weight, back to business.”

Stephens briefly returned to MMA earlier this year at UFC Des Moines, losing to Mason Jones by unanimous decision. After signing a one-fight deal with the UFC, Stephens opted to return to bare-knuckle boxing as he approaches age 40.

Now, Stephens will have to win a few fights before making the case for a rematch with Perry, but he seems up to the challenge.