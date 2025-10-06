Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

By Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Jeremy Stephens enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC Des Moines

Jeremy Stephens’s Bare Knuckle FC showdown with Mike Perry didn’t go according to plan last weekend in Newark.

Jeremy Stephens’s attempt to become the first fighter to hand Mike Perry a loss in bare-knuckle fighting fell short of the mark at BKFC 82 last Saturday in Newark. After winning his first three bare-knuckle fights, Stephens struggled against the ‘King of Violence’ titleholder, losing by fifth-round TKO.

Despite his setback at BKFC 82, Stephens remains one of the top names in the promotion, after recent wins over former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez and Jimmie Rivera. Meanwhile, Perry appears set for a future BKFC showdown with Conor McGregor following his victory last weekend.

Stephens is undoubtedly suffering from the jaws of defeat after the Perry fight, but he remains in good spirits as he looks ahead to what’s next in his career.

Jeremy Stephens issues first remarks on what went wrong at BKFC 82

In a recent Instagram post, Stephens addressed his supporters following a rough night at BKFC 82.

“Went up against the odds once again and went to war with one of the toughest in the [bare knuckle] game,” Stephens began.

“We had our differences and we settled it like real dogs…no gloves, no excuses, just heart. That’s what this sport’s about. Shoutout to [David Feldman], respect to Perry. Thank you Newark, NJ.

“This one wasn’t about records, it was about legacy and testing myself against the best. We did that. Grateful for my family, my team, my fans, my sponsors and most of all, God for the strength to rise every time I fall.

“We ain’t done,” Stephens continued. Back to our weight, back to business.”

Stephens briefly returned to MMA earlier this year at UFC Des Moines, losing to Mason Jones by unanimous decision. After signing a one-fight deal with the UFC, Stephens opted to return to bare-knuckle boxing as he approaches age 40.

Now, Stephens will have to win a few fights before making the case for a rematch with Perry, but he seems up to the challenge.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Boxing News Jeremy Stephens Mike Perry UFC Videos

Related

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka reveals he planned to confront Ali Abdelaziz and Magomed Ankalaev over comments before UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025
Patchy Mix speaks with his opponent after his fight at UFC 320
UFC

Patchy Mix says he 'can't be upset' with 0-2 start to UFC career after big setback at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix’s UFC career couldn’t’ve started much worse after his second defeat at UFC 320.

The Rock
UFC

The Rock reflects on playing Mark Kerr despite box office flop: 'This film has changed my life'

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened up about playing Mark Kerr for The Smashing Machine.

Magomed Ankalaev enters the Octagon for his fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 320
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues first social media statement since stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev didn’t make excuses following his stunning knockout loss to Alex Pereira in their rematch.

Alex Pereira defeats Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
Israel Adesanya

Old Alex Pereira foe explains what went wrong for Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025

A former rival of Alex Pereira has assessed where things fell apart for Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Alex Pereira UFC fighter introduction

UFC champion owns up to 'wrong' assessment of Alex Pereira's career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320
UFC

Cory Sandhagen isn't deterred despite UFC 320 loss against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025

Don’t expect Cory Sandhagen to dwell on his failed bid to capture UFC gold this past Saturday.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev's manager claims there were problems with his UFC 320 camp

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has suggested that there were problems with his camp for UFC 320.

Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili makes it clear he wants to stay in the bantamweight division

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the division.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals he planned to call out Jon Jones following UFC 320 victory

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira has revealed that he had initially planned to call Jon Jones out right after UFC 320.