Eduardo Granzotto believes previous upset victory proves his superiority over Fabricio Andrey

Eduardo Granzotto enters ONE Championship carrying the confidence that comes from conquering a heavily favored opponent. The Brazilian grappler views his IBJJF World Championship victory as validation rather than fortune.

He faces Fabricio Andrey in a bantamweight submission grappling rematch at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 22-year-old CheckMat product makes his promotional debut seeking to prove his earlier victory was no fluke.

Granzotto shocked the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community when he eliminated “Hokage” at the 2025 IBJJF World Championships earlier this year. Critics labeled it a stunning upset, but his team never doubted the outcome.

The Rio de Janeiro native remained composed under Andrey’s signature pressure before capitalizing on defensive opportunities to score crucial points. His methodical approach frustrated his opponent’s aggressive attacking style throughout their gi encounter.

His promotional debut carries enormous implications beyond settling their personal rivalry. Victory would cement his status among submission grappling’s elite while potentially earning the coveted $50,000 performance bonus.

The no-gi format eliminates the grips that helped him control pacing previously. But Granzotto welcomes the challenge, viewing it as an opportunity to beat Andrey at his own preferred discipline.

“This was certainly one of the great victories I’ve achieved in my career. I worked a lot on my preparation to raise my technical level for this great day,” he said.

“For the public and some media platforms, it was a surprise, but not for me and my team. We knew the ways to win, and we worked really well so that it would happen again [in the rematch].”

Eduardo Granzotto embraces promotional opportunity against Fabricio Andrey

Eduardo Granzotto spent years grinding for his breakthrough moment on martial arts’ biggest stage. The CheckMat representative didn’t hesitate when ONE Championship called with an opportunity to face a familiar opponent.

His game plan remains unchanged despite the rule format differences. Granzotto plans to use methodical guard work to neutralize Andrey’s electric attacks while creating submission opportunities through scrambles.

The young Brazilian hints at fresh techniques developed specifically for their no-gi rematch. His training focused on surprise attacks designed to catch his opponent off guard when the action heats up.

Granzotto acknowledges the format shift favors Andrey’s explosive style without gi grips to slow the pace. But confidence flows through him after proving his superiority once before under enormous pressure.

“Understanding the right time for each decision during the fight is very important. For each attack, a defense, and an answer,” he said.

“I know I’m capable of doing this again, and I’m looking forward to it.”