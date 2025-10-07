Joe Pyfer claims he felt flat despite stoppage victory at UFC 320

By Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025
Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has admitted that he felt flat at UFC 320, despite his submission win over Abus Magomedov.

For quite some time now, Joe Pyfer has been seen as a real contender in the UFC’s middleweight division. It’s been a gradual rise but every time he gets in there, his power alone serves as proof that he has the potential to do some really big things at 185 pounds.

RELATED: Joe Pyfer sends a message to his critics ahead of UFC 320

Last weekend, Pyfer took another step towards the top of the division when he defeated Abus Magomedov via submission in the second round. The first round didn’t really go his way but as the fight went on, he seemed to really grow into it before eventually securing the finish that helped his momentum grow even more.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Pyfer had the following to say about his performance.

Pyfer discusses his UFC 320 victory

“My expectation was to finish him. I accomplished that – not the way I thought it was going to go,” Pyfer told MMA Junkie and other reporters during the UFC 320 post-fight news conference. “My mind was so sharp this week. I felt good. I did all the work. We knew that I was physically prepared the best I ever have been. For whatever reason, man – I don’t know if it was the rehydration. I felt tired during the day today, and I didn’t take a nap. I tried to stay awake.

“I was literally about to fall asleep. I couldn’t get the tingles, my body just wasn’t energetic. I felt flat. At the shakeout, I felt amazing. After that, I just felt flat. I don’t know what it was. After Abus whooped my ass in the first round, I woke up and my coaches got on my ass about what I needed to do. I noticed on my own at the end of the first round that Abus was definitely breathing. I could heard it. I knew I was going to start putting on the pressure. I woke up after that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Pyfer UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win

Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's striking after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025
Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg contemplates his next move following chaotic UFC 320 event

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg is contemplating his next move following last weekend’s UFC 320 event.

Khalil Rountree Jr. reacts in the cage following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. 'in good spirits' following nasty TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. spoke for the first time since his KO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Ronda Rousey

Dana White reacts to Ronda Rousey's 'ripped' physique as UFC comeback rumors swirl

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White reacted to Ronda Rousey’s recent training footage as comeback rumors progress.

Sean Strickland speaks during the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Khamzat Chimaev celebrating his win at UFC 319
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland calls out rising UFC middleweight for No. 1 contender fight to prove he's 'ready' to face Khamzat Chimaev

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a top name in mind for his planned comeback fight.

Jeremy Stephens enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC Des Moines

Jeremy Stephens breaks social media silence after loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals he planned to confront Ali Abdelaziz and Magomed Ankalaev over comments before UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025

Jiri Prochazka wasn’t pleased with Magomed Ankalaev and Ali Abdelaziz over their comments ahead of UFC 320.

Patchy Mix speaks with his opponent after his fight at UFC 320
UFC

Patchy Mix says he 'can't be upset' with 0-2 start to UFC career after big setback at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix’s UFC career couldn’t’ve started much worse after his second defeat at UFC 320.

The Rock
UFC

The Rock reflects on playing Mark Kerr despite box office flop: 'This film has changed my life'

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2025

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened up about playing Mark Kerr for The Smashing Machine.

Magomed Ankalaev enters the Octagon for his fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 320
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues first social media statement since stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev didn’t make excuses following his stunning knockout loss to Alex Pereira in their rematch.