Joe Pyfer claims he felt flat despite stoppage victory at UFC 320

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has admitted that he felt flat at UFC 320, despite his submission win over Abus Magomedov.

For quite some time now, Joe Pyfer has been seen as a real contender in the UFC’s middleweight division. It’s been a gradual rise but every time he gets in there, his power alone serves as proof that he has the potential to do some really big things at 185 pounds.

Last weekend, Pyfer took another step towards the top of the division when he defeated Abus Magomedov via submission in the second round. The first round didn’t really go his way but as the fight went on, he seemed to really grow into it before eventually securing the finish that helped his momentum grow even more.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Pyfer had the following to say about his performance.

Pyfer discusses his UFC 320 victory

“My expectation was to finish him. I accomplished that – not the way I thought it was going to go,” Pyfer told MMA Junkie and other reporters during the UFC 320 post-fight news conference. “My mind was so sharp this week. I felt good. I did all the work. We knew that I was physically prepared the best I ever have been. For whatever reason, man – I don’t know if it was the rehydration. I felt tired during the day today, and I didn’t take a nap. I tried to stay awake.

“I was literally about to fall asleep. I couldn’t get the tingles, my body just wasn’t energetic. I felt flat. At the shakeout, I felt amazing. After that, I just felt flat. I don’t know what it was. After Abus whooped my ass in the first round, I woke up and my coaches got on my ass about what I needed to do. I noticed on my own at the end of the first round that Abus was definitely breathing. I could heard it. I knew I was going to start putting on the pressure. I woke up after that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie