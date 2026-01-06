VIDEO | Alex Pereira makes father cry by surprising him with generous gift

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shared an emotional moment with his father as he plots his return to the Octagon.

2025 was a great year for UFC superstar Alex Pereira.

After starting the year on a bumpy note by losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira knocked out Ankalaev in their UFC 320 rematch to reclaim the throne. Pereira avenged the lone UFC light heavyweight defeat of his career and also started a new romantic relationship with a fellow fighting star.

Pereira is expected to have another eventful year in 2026, including a potential heavyweight debut against the likes of Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and others. During his legendary career, Pereira has changed his life forever and put together a UFC Hall of Fame resume in just a few years of work.

In the process, Pereira has accumulated massive wealth after headlining numerous lucrative pay-per-view cards. In a gesture to give back to his family, Pereira surprised his father with a generous gift.

Alex Pereira makes father cry with surprise gift ahead of looming UFC return

Watch Pereira surprise his father below.

Alex Pereira’s dad got emotional after he gifted him a golf cart 🥲 “I’m so happy to be able to give my dad this gift, he deserves it so much because he gave up his own things to raise seven children. Thank you dad ❤️” (via @AlexPereiraUFC) pic.twitter.com/VgxgEnjePV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 5, 2026

Pereira comes from humble beginnings. Before kicking off his combat sports pursuits, Pereira worked at a tire shop in the favelas and fought through a long bout of alcoholism. He began training in 2009 to combat the addiction.

Next, Pereira could potentially fight surging contender Carlos Ulberg in the next UFC light heavyweight title fight. As a potential move to heavyweight looms, Pereira continues to give back to those who’ve supported him throughout his journey.