Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga announced for ONE 173: Denver on August 1

ONE Championship has officially revealed its plans to return to the United States this summer. On Friday, August 1, the promotion presents ONE 173: Denver live from Colorado’s Ball Arena.

A featured bout includes ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex versus interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga. Both women will battle in a World Title unification fight.

Fans have been clamoring for this showdown for many years. The divisional greats were last set to battle in the summer of 2024 before Stamp suffered a knee injury.

Before that, she dazzled the U.S. audience at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 with a second-round victory over Alyse Anderson. Now, having recuperated and returned to her best, the three-sport queen is ready to do it once again.

“I’m so happy to be going back to the U.S. again. I was supposed to face Denice last year, but unfortunately, I got injured. Now, we finally get to fight for the belt,” Stamp said.

“I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can’t wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173.”