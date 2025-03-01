Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga announced for ONE 173: Denver on August 1

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 28, 2025

ONE Championship has officially revealed its plans to return to the United States this summer. On Friday, August 1, the promotion presents ONE 173: Denver live from Colorado’s Ball Arena.

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27

A featured bout includes ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex versus interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga. Both women will battle in a World Title unification fight.

Fans have been clamoring for this showdown for many years. The divisional greats were last set to battle in the summer of 2024 before Stamp suffered a knee injury.

Before that, she dazzled the U.S. audience at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 with a second-round victory over Alyse Anderson. Now, having recuperated and returned to her best, the three-sport queen is ready to do it once again.

“I’m so happy to be going back to the U.S. again. I was supposed to face Denice last year, but unfortunately, I got injured. Now, we finally get to fight for the belt,” Stamp said. 

“I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can’t wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173.”

Chatri Sityodtong promises epic card for ONE 173: Denver

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong continues to take the promotion to the next level. Developing a huge footprint in the U.S. has been a prominent part of that. 

The last two events have been a massive success for the organization, and Sityodtong promises that ONE 173: Denver will be bigger than ever.

“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship will be back at Ball Arena this August with one of our biggest events of the year,” he said. 

“Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga, former training partners and now rivals, will step inside the Circle to unify the Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in a fight the entire world is waiting for. 

“And that is just the first of several blockbuster bouts we have planned for this stacked card.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Denice Zamboanga ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex

Related

Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic unimpressed with Dricus du Plessis: “I don’t think he’s upgraded his skills” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 28, 2025
John Lineker
John Lineker

John Lineker promises to stop Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 26, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has completed many side quests in ONE Championship.   

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Sam-A planning to "make up for lost time" at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 26, 2025

Former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has done it all. And at 41 years old, he’s on a mission to do it all again.   

Bibiano Fernandes
ONE Championship

MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes looks back on storied career 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes called time on a legendary career after his fight at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao praises Joshua Pacio's “fighting spirit” after ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio’s big win at ONE 171: Qatar caught the attention of boxing great Manny Pacquiao. 

Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty shows vast improvements at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
ONE Championship

Dricus du Plessis praises Roberto Soldic after KO win at ONE 171

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

Welterweight MMA juggernaut Roberto Soldic rocked the world last week at ONE 171, going as far as capturing the attention of UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis.   

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio and four others bag $50K bonuses at ONE 171

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 21, 2025

ONE 171: Qatar returned to the Middle East packing a punch as Joshua Pacio and four other fighters walked away with big wins and even bigger paydays.  

Roberto Soldic
Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic levitates Turkish opponent with terrifying knockout at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 21, 2025

Welterweight knockout artist Roberto Soldic had a momentous return to form at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Roberto Soldic, ONE Championship, ONE 171, MMA
Roberto Soldic

WATCH | Robert Soldic scores early KO of the Year contender in ONE Championship

BJ Penn Staff - February 20, 2025

Roberto Soldic delivered an early frontrunner for 2025’s Knockout of the Year honours at Thursday’s ONE Champions 171 in Doha Qatar.