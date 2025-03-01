Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga announced for ONE 173: Denver on August 1
ONE Championship has officially revealed its plans to return to the United States this summer. On Friday, August 1, the promotion presents ONE 173: Denver live from Colorado’s Ball Arena.
A featured bout includes ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex versus interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga. Both women will battle in a World Title unification fight.
Fans have been clamoring for this showdown for many years. The divisional greats were last set to battle in the summer of 2024 before Stamp suffered a knee injury.
Before that, she dazzled the U.S. audience at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 with a second-round victory over Alyse Anderson. Now, having recuperated and returned to her best, the three-sport queen is ready to do it once again.
“I’m so happy to be going back to the U.S. again. I was supposed to face Denice last year, but unfortunately, I got injured. Now, we finally get to fight for the belt,” Stamp said.
“I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can’t wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173.”
Chatri Sityodtong promises epic card for ONE 173: Denver
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong continues to take the promotion to the next level. Developing a huge footprint in the U.S. has been a prominent part of that.
The last two events have been a massive success for the organization, and Sityodtong promises that ONE 173: Denver will be bigger than ever.
“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship will be back at Ball Arena this August with one of our biggest events of the year,” he said.
“Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga, former training partners and now rivals, will step inside the Circle to unify the Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in a fight the entire world is waiting for.
“And that is just the first of several blockbuster bouts we have planned for this stacked card.”
