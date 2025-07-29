Robert Whittaker reflects on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Reinier de Ridder: ‘This isn’t the end’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Robert Whittaker has delivered a statement following his UFC Abu Dhabi loss against Reinier de Ridder.

Robert Whittaker pose

Whittaker and de Ridder shared the Octagon this past Saturday inside Etihad Arena. The bout went five rounds and was competitive throughout. Ultimately, de Ridder got the nod via split decision, and he might be on his way to a UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity against the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

As for Whittaker, don’t expect him to walk away from pro MMA competition just yet. “The Reaper” posted a video on Instagram addressing his latest defeat (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I’m disappointed, but I’m not disheartened,” Whittaker said. “There are a lot of things I liked about the fight, but a lot of things I didn’t. I’m going to take it all, head back to the gym, sit with the team, pick it apart, and then get back on the horse. That’s all you can do.

“Congratulations to de Ridder. He had a particular game plan, he executed it well. It got him the win. It is what it is sometimes, but yeah, I’m going to learn from this experience and move forward.

“This isn’t the end of Robert Whittaker,” Whittaker said. “This is just another learning curve, another speed bump. I’m going to spend some time with my family, I’m going to just rest, recover a little bit, and then hopefully get back on an Australian card. It’s been a while, and honestly, I’m longing for it. It’s been a while since I’ve fought in Australia, and I’d love to fight here again. It’s time.”

Robert Whittaker has now dropped two fights in a row for the first time since he competed at welterweight. Whittaker ended up making the move to 185 pounds where he became a UFC champion. While Whittaker’s next move isn’t known, it’s clear that he plans to remain active.

