Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan continue to clash over potential title shot

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria continues to clash with Arman Tsarukyan over him possibly receiving a title shot.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan aren’t big fans of one another. Arman is attempting to make a push for a championship opportunity, whereas Ilia has several different guys waiting to see whether or not they’ll get the call to face him for the belt. This includes Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Paddy Pimblett, but as of this writing, it’s not quite clear as to who will be the lucky one.

Either way, the lightweight division is starting to look pretty stacked all over again, and Topuria is leading the charge there. Of course, Tsarukyan has done some great things at 155 pounds too, but he still has a long way to go before reaching the star power level of ‘El Matador’.

In a recent exchange, Tsarukyan had the following to say in response to the champ dismissing his desire for a title shot.

 

Topuria and Tsarukyan exchange verbal blows

Topuria: “Listen, when you put so much effort in the game, and you have a guy in front who you don’t know that maybe he could pull out from the fight, that’s not something good for us,” Topuria told the Nelk Boys. “It’s not, ‘Ah, my back!’ Bro, I don’t f*cking care.”

Topuria: “They are going to give him a fight before the title shot because there is no way – I’m the world champion, I’m never going to give him a chance to fight for the title,” Topuria said. “I will be like, listen, if that’s the case, take my belt. I don’t do it.”

Tsarukyan: “Imagine calling yourself a champion, but you’re already looking for a way out. You can vacate it, or I’ll take it. Either way, it’s mine.”

Arman Tsarukyan Ilia Topuria UFC

