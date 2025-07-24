Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan continue to clash over potential title shot

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria continues to clash with Arman Tsarukyan over him possibly receiving a title shot.

As we know, Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan aren’t big fans of one another. Arman is attempting to make a push for a championship opportunity, whereas Ilia has several different guys waiting to see whether or not they’ll get the call to face him for the belt. This includes Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Paddy Pimblett, but as of this writing, it’s not quite clear as to who will be the lucky one.

Either way, the lightweight division is starting to look pretty stacked all over again, and Topuria is leading the charge there. Of course, Tsarukyan has done some great things at 155 pounds too, but he still has a long way to go before reaching the star power level of ‘El Matador’.

In a recent exchange, Tsarukyan had the following to say in response to the champ dismissing his desire for a title shot.