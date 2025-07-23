Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder:

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: Whittaker will make this fight tough for de Ridder as he can control the fight at range and use his striking to win.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Whittaker, I think he keeps it standing to get a decision win. I just think he’ll be a much better striker.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Reinier de Ridder has a lot of confidence, but I think Robert Whittaker is a different type of cat. With his style, I think Whittaker gets the win.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: de Ridder has been beating these guys, man. I think he gets the win here using his grappling to submit Whittaker like Khamzat did.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Whittaker is a crafty guy who’s hard to take down, and he’s quick on the feet. I think RDR will struggle to take him down, and Whittaker will win.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’m a Whittaker fan, so hopefully him. He has to keep it standing, which I think he will, and he’s a much better striker than de Ridder.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’m a big Robert Whittaker fan, so I have to go with him, 100 percent.

***

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Marcus McGhee, Steve Garcia, Austen Lane, Eryk Anders, Drakkar Klose

Fighters picking Reinier de Ridder: Max Griffin,