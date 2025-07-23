Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder

By Cole Shelton - July 23, 2025

In the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, a middleweight bout goes down on Saturday as former champion Robert Whittaker takes on Reinier de Ridder. Heading into the bout, Whittaker is a -160 favorite, while the Dutch fighter is a +124 underdog on FanDuel.

Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder

Ahead of the scrap at UFC Abu Dhabi, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the intriguing middleweight bout. The majority of pros believe Whittaker will be able to keep the fight standing and get a win, and possibly even finish de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder:

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: Whittaker will make this fight tough for de Ridder as he can control the fight at range and use his striking to win.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Whittaker, I think he keeps it standing to get a decision win. I just think he’ll be a much better striker.

Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight: Reinier de Ridder has a lot of confidence, but I think Robert Whittaker is a different type of cat. With his style, I think Whittaker gets the win.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: de Ridder has been beating these guys, man. I think he gets the win here using his grappling to submit Whittaker like Khamzat did.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Whittaker is a crafty guy who’s hard to take down, and he’s quick on the feet. I think RDR will struggle to take him down, and Whittaker will win.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’m a Whittaker fan, so hopefully him. He has to keep it standing, which I think he will, and he’s a much better striker than de Ridder.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I’m a big Robert Whittaker fan, so I have to go with him, 100 percent.

***

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Marcus McGhee, Steve Garcia, Austen Lane, Eryk Anders, Drakkar Klose

Fighters picking Reinier de Ridder: Max Griffin,

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Reinier de Ridder Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA

Dustin Poirier receives amazing championship belt from his daughter after UFC 318 loss

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's view on Islam Makhachev's welterweight future

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight future if he’s able to win the belt.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
Dustin Poirier

Alan Jouban declares Dustin Poirier the "uncrowned" BMF champion

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

MMA analyst Alan Jouban believes that Dustin Poirier is the uncrowned BMF champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Justin Gaethje
Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje won't be happy with fighting Paddy Pimblett instead of Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje has admitted he wouldn’t be happy if he were given Paddy Pimblett instead of a UFC lightweight title shot.

Marcus McGhee
Petr Yan

Marcus McGhee ecstatic to fight Petr Yan at UFC Abu Dhabi: "My game is to finish guys"

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Marcus McGhee was surprised he got the call to fight Petr Yan at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Dana White UFC press conference

Dana White announces UFC 320, UFC 321 main events

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025
Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Ben Askren gets emotional after leaving hospital: "Thank you guys

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Ben Askren has shared a massive update regarding his ongoing health scare.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Jack Della Maddalena is the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev's career

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jack Della Maddalena will be the toughest test of Islam Makhachev’s career.

Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight veteran reignites beef with Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025

One UFC bantamweight veteran’s beef with Sean O’Malley is alive and well.

Reinier De Ridder
UFC

Reinier de Ridder sees path to UFC middleweight title shot if he defeats Robert Whittaker

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025

Could unforeseen circumstances lead to a quick UFC title opportunity for Reinier de Ridder?