Reinier de Ridder believes Dricus du Plessis could finish Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

UFC star Reinier de Ridder believes Dricus du Plessis is more than capable of finishing Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis has been one of the big surprise packages in mixed martial arts over the last few years. He entered the UFC with one goal: capture the UFC middleweight championship. He managed to achieve that dream and since then, he’s been able to successfully defend the strap against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. So far, so good for the South African sensation.

At UFC 319, however, he faces arguably his toughest test to date. He will lock horns with Khamzat Chimaev in a fight that has been a long time coming. There are so many different ways that a contest like this one can go and while many have already counted du Plessis out, that kind of underdog spirit is what got him to the dance in the first place.

Reinier de Ridder, who will be hoping to lock down a title opportunity of his own when he faces Robert Whittaker this summer, had some thoughts on the matchup in a recent interview.