Reinier de Ridder breaks silence following disappointing UFC Vancouver loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 22, 2025
Reinier de Ridder defeated at UFC Vancouver

Reinier de Ridder has spoken out after his upset loss at UFC Vancouver.

“RDR” was expecting to clash with Anthony Hernandez inside Rogers Arena, but “Fluffy” was forced to bow out due to an injury. Brendan Allen stepped up and made the most of his opportunity. After four rounds of action, de Ridder didn’t get off his stool, and Allen was awarded the victory.

It was a disappointing night for De Ridder, who has issued a statement on his Instagram page.

“I was not the best fighter in the cage Saturday and it stings. But next to all the crazy highs I am also grateful to experience the lows. So many people go through life at a constant 6/10 but as a fighter we get to experience the full set of options.

“If we have shared the mats you know I tend to work more and harder than anybody else. But over the last 2 camps I might have exaggerated a little bit. I was so focused on getting that title and being ready once the chance came that I failed to listen to my body and last Saturday that showed.

“I shall not stray the course but daddy is taking some time of kids. I was not myself but I will be again. If you know me, you know what I’m coming for. Be nice out there and see you soon.”

All de Ridder can do now is not dwell on the performance and get back to the grind in the gym. He had high hopes of a potential UFC title opportunity if he was able to make an impression against Allen. Now, many believe Nassourdine Imavov will get a crack at Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Middleweight Championship. UFC hasn’t made that bout official at this time.

Time will tell if de Ridder can bounce back and eventually insert himself in the 185-pound title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane

UFC 321 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley
Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley issues warning to Merab Dvalishvili ahead of Petr Yan rematch

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has issued a warning to former rival Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his UFC 323 rematch against Petr Yan.

Arnold Allen wins
UFC

Arnold Allen reveals he was attacked in Montreal for not speaking French

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025

UFC star Arnold Allen has said that he was attacked in the street in Montreal, Canada for not speaking French.

Paul Craig, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Paul Craig reveals he was once offered heavyweight fight against Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025

Former UFC star Paul Craig has revealed that he was once offered the chance to fight Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

Nadaka and Numsurin
ONE Championship

Numsurin embraces underdog role against Nadaka: "There could be no mercy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025

Thai veteran Numsurin Chor Ketwina spent years proving skeptics wrong through obscurity. The 30-year-old striker finally earned recognition by shocking established contender Songchainoi Kiatsongrit, opening championship doors that seemed permanently locked throughout his career.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang confronts emotional conflict facing mentor Nong-O for vacant title: "I might be happy or maybe not"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025
Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista believes it's 'going to take everything I have' to beat Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Mario Bautista knows he will have his hands full when he takes on Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena's coach explains why Islam Makhachev is 'a bit easier' than Belal Muhammad

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Ben Vickers, the coach of Jack Della Maddalena, believes Islam Makhachev will be an easier fight than Belal Muhammad was.

Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss
UFC

Sergio Pettis on Patchy Mix UFC 320 loss: "I feel for Patch"

Dylan Bowker - October 21, 2025

Sergio Pettis has a history with Patchy Mix and weighed in on the former Bellator MMA champion taking his second loss in the UFC at UFC 320. Patchy Mix actually finished Pettis to claim the Bellator strap, with Mix entering the UFC with the backing of some tremendous hype. Now he is 0-2 in the UFC, and while Mix fell short to Jakub Wikłacz by way of split decision, in some people’s eyes, that bout verdict was on the controversial side.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane reveals mindset change after Jon Jones loss: 'It's different than before'

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Ciryl Gane made a major change to his mindset after he lost to Jon Jones in the first round for the heavyweight title.