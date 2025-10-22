Reinier de Ridder breaks silence following disappointing UFC Vancouver loss

Reinier de Ridder has spoken out after his upset loss at UFC Vancouver.

“RDR” was expecting to clash with Anthony Hernandez inside Rogers Arena, but “Fluffy” was forced to bow out due to an injury. Brendan Allen stepped up and made the most of his opportunity. After four rounds of action, de Ridder didn’t get off his stool, and Allen was awarded the victory.

It was a disappointing night for De Ridder, who has issued a statement on his Instagram page.

“I was not the best fighter in the cage Saturday and it stings. But next to all the crazy highs I am also grateful to experience the lows. So many people go through life at a constant 6/10 but as a fighter we get to experience the full set of options.

“If we have shared the mats you know I tend to work more and harder than anybody else. But over the last 2 camps I might have exaggerated a little bit. I was so focused on getting that title and being ready once the chance came that I failed to listen to my body and last Saturday that showed.

“I shall not stray the course but daddy is taking some time of kids. I was not myself but I will be again. If you know me, you know what I’m coming for. Be nice out there and see you soon.”

All de Ridder can do now is not dwell on the performance and get back to the grind in the gym. He had high hopes of a potential UFC title opportunity if he was able to make an impression against Allen. Now, many believe Nassourdine Imavov will get a crack at Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Middleweight Championship. UFC hasn’t made that bout official at this time.

Time will tell if de Ridder can bounce back and eventually insert himself in the 185-pound title picture.