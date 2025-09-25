Jon Jones will need to beg in order to get UFC White House spot, says former rival

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025
Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference at Madison Square Garden

Rashad Evans, a former rival of Jon Jones, believes that he will need to beg the UFC to let him compete on next summer’s White House card.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship looks set to put on a blockbuster event at the White House next year. The expectation is that there will be some big names featuring on the card, with Jon Jones being a name that is regularly mentioned.

Unfortunately, due to the manner in which Jones retired and vacated the UFC heavyweight championship, that doesn’t seem likely. He’s made it known that he wants to come back and fight at the White House, but Dana White isn’t convinced.

In a recent interview, Rashad Evans gave his thoughts on the Jones situation.

Evans’ view on Jones’ return

“You’ve got to make him beg a little bit,” Evans told MMA Junkie. “You’ve got to make him beg so that you know he’s buying all the way in. You’ve got to make him beg, make him plead his case, and that way he can totally buy in, and that way there’s going to be none of those antics, and he’s going to be showing up to practice and showing up to make sure he’s the best he can be for that fight.

“Having Jon Jones on a card, you want to be able to have an American on there who is going to be able to go out there with a big name and win the fight. In America right now, we don’t have any champions right now. No one that’s going to be a for sure lock like Jon Jones. It’d be good to have him out there. Here’s the thing: Jon Jones, he’s the man. You’ve got to be able to see Jon Jones and be able to understand, you’re going to get the viewership if you put him on the card.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

