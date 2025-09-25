Conor McGregor wants an insane amount of money for UFC White House return

UFC star Conor McGregor has said that he wants $100 million in order to compete on the proposed UFC White House card.

Next summer, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the White House for a blockbuster event. It’ll serve as the first of its kind, and US president Donald Trump is expected to be there. Someone else who is expected to be there, regardless of whether or not he’s competing, is Conor McGregor.

RELATED: UFC legend roasts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as ‘completely irrelevant’ for potential UFC White House booking

The Irishman has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in fighting at the White House, and Dana White seems interested too. Unlike Jon Jones, there seems to be a certain amount of respect between Conor and Dana that makes this a real possibility.

In a recent tweet, however, McGregor asked for a crazy amount of money in order to take part.

$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2025

McGregor names his UFC White House price

“$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends. I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!”

In another tweet, Conor spoke about his current training situation.

“I have so much aggression built up that I must release. I will throw harder and more venomous than I have ever thrown before. I have been punching way incredibly harder in my most recent preparative efforts and I delight in the thought of doing it live again. My shots whistle through the air like rockets! It’s why, and how, I hold every fiscal record in the entire book of fighting. See you soon, kids!”