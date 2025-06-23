Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Jon Jones following UFC retirement

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Jon Jones’ retirement with a message for the future UFC Hall of Famer.

Jon Jones

During the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, Dana White announced that Jon Jones has retired from pro MMA competition. While many were hoping that “Bones” would face Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight title unification bout, it wasn’t meant to be. Aspinall is now the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

As for Jones, he walks away from MMA as an all-time great. Nurmagomedov, who is another legend of the fight game, had some kind words for “Bones.”

RELATED: LONGTIME JON JONES RIVAL REACTS TO UFC RETIREMENT: ‘IT’S NOT SURPRISING’

Khabib Nurmagomedov Praises Jon Jones Following Retirement

In a new post on his Facebook page, Khabib Nurmagomedov gave Jon Jones his flowers for a career that might never be replicated.

“My congratulations legend,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “Even we was not friends but you are the best who ever do it in UFC history and you inspire millions of people around the world you have nothing more to prove in this sport.”

Jones ends his pro MMA career with a record of 28-1, 1 NC. The lone loss was a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill back in 2009. Infamous referee Steve Mazzagatti disqualified “Bones” for using 12-6 elbows, which were illegal at the time. Still, many felt Jones should’ve been awarded the TKO finish before even throwing those elbows.

“Bones” is reportedly facing legal trouble once again, but he recently hinted on social media that the facts haven’t been reported accurately. Jones allegedly left the scene of a traffic accident back in February and is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge. Some have even questioned if this is what led to “Bones” deciding to retire, but Jones’ legal team told Ariel Helwani that their client wasn’t driving. The legal team also claimed an intoxicated woman used a false accusation against Jones to avoid an arrest for DWI.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev calls out Dan Hooker following big UFC Baku win

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025
Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico is in incredible shape ahead of massive UFC debut

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

Former Bellator star Aaron Pico appears to be in amazing shape ahead of his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones issues cryptic statement after further legal issues

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC veteran Jon Jones has issued a vague statement on social media after recent legal issues were revealed.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Noche UFC
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Dana White has two big events lined up on the same night, but he dropped some news that’ll make both boxing and MMA fans happy.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria mentioning possible move to 170 to fight Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria may need to pump the brakes on chasing Islam Makhachev at welterweight, at least for now.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Fans react to Jon Jones' latest legal woes amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was supposed to take place inside historic venue

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall had been booked, it would’ve been held inside one of the world’s most decorated arenas.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku victory
Magomed Ankalaev

Khalil Rountree blasts UFC champion over criticism of performance against Jamahal Hill

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Khalil Rountree has responded to one UFC champion’s remark about his recent fight.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: 'It's not surprising'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones has spoken out on “Bones'” decision to retire.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has issued a statement after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he has officially retired from MMA.