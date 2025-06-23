Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Jon Jones following UFC retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov Praises Jon Jones Following Retirement

In a new post on his Facebook page, Khabib Nurmagomedov gave Jon Jones his flowers for a career that might never be replicated.

“My congratulations legend,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “Even we was not friends but you are the best who ever do it in UFC history and you inspire millions of people around the world you have nothing more to prove in this sport.”

Jones ends his pro MMA career with a record of 28-1, 1 NC. The lone loss was a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill back in 2009. Infamous referee Steve Mazzagatti disqualified “Bones” for using 12-6 elbows, which were illegal at the time. Still, many felt Jones should’ve been awarded the TKO finish before even throwing those elbows.

“Bones” is reportedly facing legal trouble once again, but he recently hinted on social media that the facts haven’t been reported accurately. Jones allegedly left the scene of a traffic accident back in February and is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge. Some have even questioned if this is what led to “Bones” deciding to retire, but Jones’ legal team told Ariel Helwani that their client wasn’t driving. The legal team also claimed an intoxicated woman used a false accusation against Jones to avoid an arrest for DWI.