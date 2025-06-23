BKFC boss confirms talks with UFC legend Nate Diaz
BKFC boss David Feldman has confirmed that the promotion is still interested in making a deal to sign Nate Diaz.
Everyone knows that Nate Diaz is a bad, bad man. He’s one of the most notable and popular fighters in mixed martial arts history, and certainly in the history of the UFC. While his brother Nick was arguably more accomplished inside the cage, Nate has been able to capture the imagination of the masses throughout the course of his career.
While he may not be with the UFC anymore, Diaz still knows how to make headlines with many constantly being left to wonder what his next move will be. In the past, there’s been a suggestion that he could venture into the world of bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC umbrella.
In a recent scrum, the aforementioned David Feldman gave his thoughts on that idea.
Feldman confirms Diaz interest
“I’ve talked to Nate a bunch of times,” Feldman said of the possibility of Diaz fighting Thomson in BKFC.
“Nate Diaz is a warrior, but he gets cut a lot.
“And that’s his fear of bare knuckle, which is getting cut too much. But I think a lot of people are calling him out right now in Bare Knuckle, and I think I’m gonna have a conversation with him this week.
“So, we’ll see how that one goes.”
Buckle up, folks, because this could be a story to keep an eye on in the weeks and months to come.
