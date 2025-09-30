Just Scrap Radio Ep. 205 with Youssef Zalal

By Cole Shelton - September 30, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 205

The 205th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 320.

The lone guest on this week’s show is the ninth-ranked UFC featherweight Youssef Zalal (0:45) to preview his main card bout against Josh Emmett.

Youssef Zalal comes back on the show to discuss his UFC 320 main card opener against Josh Emmett. Youssef talks about his last win over Calvin Kattar and what he took away from that fight. He then talks about calling out Emmett and his comments seemingly shutting down the bout at first.

Zalal then discusses the style matchup and how he sees the fight playing out. The ranked featherweight contender also chats about the state of the featherweight division and what a win would do for him.

Continue reading on BJPENN.com all week long for all your UFC 320 fight coverage and Fight Night coverage. UFC 320 card is as follows:

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira – for light heavyweight title
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen – for bantamweight title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal
  • Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer
  • Ateba Gautier vs. TBA
  • Andre Muniz vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Daniel Santos vs. JooSang Yoo
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
  • Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

