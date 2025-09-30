Dustin Poirier lays out his ideal fights in UFC lightweight title picture

By Harry Kettle - September 30, 2025
Dustin Poirier

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has laid out what he would do with the current landscape of the lightweight division.

For the longest time now, Dustin Poirier has been a huge fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s now retired from the sport, he’s still able to provide the masses with some great insights into what he thinks and how he believes things should be at the elite level.

Right now, there is a jam at the top of the lightweight division. Ilia Topuria is the reigning champion, but it’s not clear as to who he’s going to defend against first – and when exactly he’s going to fight. Of course, Poirier is still familiar with a handful of names in the top 15, such as Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

In a recent podcast appearance, Poirier spoke candidly about what he feels should be next for the biggest stars at 155 pounds.

Poirier’s plan for lightweight division

“Gaethje (should get the title shot),” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “He’s such a precise striker and he’s so good. Gaethje puts himself in harms way. It would be a horrible matchup for Gaethje if he lunges in and gets sniped by one of those clean shots. But also it could be a tough fight for Topuria.”

“He’s one thing I’m sure of: Respect to Paddy and what he’s done – I don’t think a win over Michael Chandler, on the skid Chandler is on and the way his fights have been going, deserves a title shot right away,” Poirier said. “I know he’s exciting and people are talking about him, but I would like to see him fight one more top five guy. One more tough, tough test. And then we can talk title fights for him. I think it’s a little bit rushed for Paddy, if we’re talking about him and Ilia.”

“Put Max in there with Pimblett,” Poirier said. “That’s a fun fight to find out what level Paddy is really at. But there’s a bunch of fun fights for Max, man. A bunch of fun fights. I would love to see Max vs. (Dan) Hooker as well. I’m a fan of both guys and I know that would be a fun fight for everybody.”

