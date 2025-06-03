John Lineker reveals why ONE Championship’s multi-sport model “has benefited” the Brazilian legend

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has become everything he has wanted and more in combat sports. And he puts that down to the options on hand in ONE Championship.

The Brazilian gained notoriety in the all-encompassing sport for his ridiculous knockout power. That quickly transformed him into his moniker — “Hands of Stone.”

Lineker debuted in ONE Championship in 2019. He earned three knockouts in his first four fights. Kevin Belingon and Troy Worthen both met destructive ends versus Lineker. Then the third stoppage saw him crowned ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion.

The 34-year-old stripped longtime king Bibiano Fernandes of the gold at ONE: LIGHTS OUT in March 2022. His signature firepower downed his compatriot in the second round, allowing him to pile on brutal punches to claim the division’s throne.

Lineker’s World Title run never got going, though. He lost the crown on the scales after missing weight against Fabricio Andrade. And then in their rematch for the vacant crown in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7, Andrade glistened in a fourth-round stoppage to ruin Lineker’s dreams of reclaiming the gold.

“Hands of Stone” returned to contention. And the thrills kept on coming as he knocked out Kim Jae Woong, outlasted Stephen Loman, and faced Shinya Aoki in an openweight MMA clash on short-notice in Japan at ONE 165.

Presently, he boasts a staggering 18 knockouts in 37 MMA victories. So it was no surprise to anyone to see the heavy hitter’s handiwork translate perfectly into the art of eight limbs.

He scored two knockouts in three outings. The first came against American Muay Thai standout Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168 in September last year. The next came versus Russian finisher Alexey Balyko at ONE Fight Night 25 last October.

For the OCS Jiu-Jitsu talent, the opportunity to try his hand at Muay Thai reignited him. It gave him a new purpose. A fresh perspective. And he praises ONE Championship’s multi-faceted model for allowing him to thrive.

“I think it’s really interesting what ONE does, allowing athletes to compete in other sports within the organization. This has benefited me a lot, both in terms of earning money and staying active,” he said.

“I think this is an important factor, and I hope ONE continues to give these opportunities to the organization’s athletes. I can only thank and congratulate ONE for these opportunities.”