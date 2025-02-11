Israel Adesanya and Marc Goddard discuss two previous stoppages

UFC star Israel Adesanya recently ran into referee Marc Goddard and discussed two of the stoppages from his fights by the Birmingham native.

As we know, Israel Adesanya was stopped with strikes by Nassourdine Imavov last weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia. He’s been stopped on the feet before in the UFC, by Alex Pereira, in what served as their first meeting in mixed martial arts – and third overall.

In both of those instances, Marc Goddard was the referee. For the Pereira defeat, Adesanya was visibly unhappy with the decision to stop the fight. As fate would have it, Goddard was also in charge for the Imavov fight, which he called to a stop after ‘Stylebender’ had been dropped by his opponent.

Thankfully, these sorts of stories have a way of finding a positive conclusion. After the fight, Adesanya and Goddard ran into one another backstage and discussed the matter.